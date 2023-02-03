Read full article on original website
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope has just discovered its first Earth-like exoplanet
News JVTech NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope is now resurrected, and has discovered the first alien, which resembles Earth. The world’s most powerful space telescope has now lightened an exoplanet almost that same size as Earth. A discovery to open the door to new research and question marks.
We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NPR) — Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?
Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
Updates: SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 and a Spanish communications satellite from Cape Canaveral
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad
SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
