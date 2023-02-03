ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Vice

We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It

You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
WASHINGTON STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
TEXAS STATE
WOUB

A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NPR) — Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
petapixel.com

Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad

SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
TEXAS STATE
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

