ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tips to avoid Super Bowl scams

By Jessica Yakubovsky
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JOiD_0kbbKadV00

Philadelphia ( WPHL )- The Super Bowl is just 9 days away and if you are still scrambling to buy tickets and find accommodations, be on high alert for scams!

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and the Bureau of Consumer Protection has just issued a warning to Pennsylvanians to be alert for scams when purchasing Super Bowl LII tickets or other products relating to the event.

How to block unwanted robocalls and spam calls

“Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again,” Acting Attorney General Henry said. “However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists, and our Bureau of Consumer Protection stands ready to protect consumers if something goes wrong with their ticket purchases.”

Tips to avoid Super Bowl scams:

  • Watch the websites you visit :
    • “As a consumer, you should not click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website (like StubHub or Ticketmaster) that may take you to a different website. You lose all protections and guarantees once you leave a legitimate website in favor of discounted tickets or other promises somewhere else.”
  • Review your cart before checking out when purchasing tickets through a website:
    • “Many online ticket resale platforms will charge fees at checkout.  Review your purchase prior to hitting the final checkout button for any additional charges and fees added to the final purchase price.”
  • Be cautious of using search engines to find potential ticket sellers :
    • “Less reputable websites offering ticket sales will ramp up advertising before events like the Super Bowl, increasing their website traffic. Stick to websites you are familiar with, and read the URL of the website you visit. Scam artists often make minor changes to an actual website’s URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy to the website – a practice known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammatical mistakes – a tip-off to fake websites.”
  • Avoid buying tickets from someone you have not met :
    • “Don’t buy tickets from a seller you don’t know. Always try to conduct any ticket purchase in a safe, well lit area. Consumers can also search for “Safe Transaction Locations” online. Police stations provide an environment for safe transactions.”
  • Be wary of sellers asking for payment in gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency or wire transfers , especially over the phone:
    • “Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud.”
How to avoid ‘grandparent scams’

If you have made an unfulfilled purchase with your credit card, the Bureau of Consumer Protection advises you to contact the credit card company and dispute the charge immediately.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a Super Bowl scam whether that is a ticket, travel service or merchandise scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection here , email scams@attorneygeneral.gov or call 800-441-2555.

Information provided by the Office of the Attorney General

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

How to save on your grocery bill, according to NYS

NEW YORK (WETM) – New Yorkers are still feeling the pinch on their wallets when they go to the grocery store as inflation runs rampant down the aisles. The NYS Division of Consumer Protection has issued a list of tips on how to save at the grocery store as part of a series of alerts […]
WETM 18 News

Vermont to be first state to ban CFL lightbulb sales

As of February 17, Vermont will become the first state to ban the sale of compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs. According to Eart911, CFLs use 75% less energy than traditional light bulbs and can last up to six times longer. However, they contain roughly 4 milligrams of mercury per bulb on average.
VERMONT STATE
WETM 18 News

Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.
WETM 18 News

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and Ryan Reynolds, follows […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Judge rules Pennsylvania does not equitably fund public education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that Pennsylvania does not adequately or equitably fund public education. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. Under Pennsylvania’s current system, the court […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

$5K reward for info on 2011 Wysox missing woman case

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The FBI office out of Pittsburgh is offering a $5,000 reward in a 2011 missing woman case based in Bradford County. The FBI announced that along with Pa. and West Virginia State Police, it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of Maria Miller. The FBI said Miller was […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Push for universal child care in NY

On Tuesday at the Capitol, advocates and lawmakers said the child care infrastructure is in crisis with many parents struggling to access affordable and quality care. That’s why they're pushing for the Children and Families Reinvestment Act.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Country singer Tyler Hubbard performing at NYS Fair

(WETM) – The Great New York State Fair is excited to make its first concert announcement related to the 2023 State Fair. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has announced he will bring his summer tour to the Great New York State Fair.  The country singer who just released his debut solo album late last […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy