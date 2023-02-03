Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix
This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Billings Airport Choses To Not Comment About Balloon Over Town
Today, the Billings Logan International Airport released a statement via the City of Billings on the Ground Stop issued yesterday afternoon. In the statement, Airport Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling said the stoppage stretched from Helena to Billings and lasted around two hours from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
The Top 5 Spots in Billings To Buy A Lord of the Rings Pipe
Have you ever wondered what was in that pipe in Lord of the Rings? I know a few of us have, and with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana, there is no better time to get yourself a fancy pipe and toke up! (21+, of course) Now, J.R. Tolkien...
[Breaking] Shooting at Motel 6 on Midland Road in Billings
Tonight around 8:24 PM, BPD responded to a report of a male suspect shooting three shots at a victim. No injuries were reported. On arrival, BPD located the suspect in a nearby motel at 5400 Midland Road, which is identified on Google Maps as Motel 6. The suspect barricaded themselves...
Heads Up, Billings! Going To The Movies Is Getting More Expensive
Who doesn't love going to the movies? Yes, in years past, the pricing has gotten relatively high... however if you want to see the latest hit movie on the big screen, you'll go. Now, AMC has announced a new program changing how ticket pricing works. What's New?. Now, at AMC,...
These 10 Billings Comments On Super Bowl Will Make You Laugh
An interesting thought landed at my desk yesterday, and I figured it would be best to ask YOU, our listeners, and see what you had to say!. Should Billings Have The Day After The Super Bowl Off?. If you ask me, yes. Why? Half of the people showing up to...
What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.
Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
103.7 The Hawk
Sweet Concerts Filling Up Billings’ Pub Station Calendar for 2023
Springtime is right around the corner and a recent string of concert announcements from Pub Station Presents has us looking forward to warmer weather, great live music and good times with friends. ICYMI, here are six fairly recent show announcements that we're looking forward to. From reggea and dance to...
You Could Win Free Food FOR A YEAR from this Billings Business!
For this Valentine's Day, what else could be more romantic than eating at Cracker Barrel? Well, a few places come to mind... but those places aren't offering you a chance at FREE food for a year!. How do I win?. According to Cracker Barrel corporate, five lucky couples who "pop...
Montana Goodwill Stores Refuse to Accept These 29 Items
They're kind of like indoor garage sales and you never know what you'll find. Knick-knacks, random kitchen gadgets, clothing, toys, an occasional antique... there are surprises and unique items on every aisle. I rarely buy anything at junk shops and antique stores, but I love to browse. Have you been...
Klap, Knock, and Stomp! A Billings Quartet Performance Coming Soon
The Billings Symphony Orchestra is performing a show on February 23rd at The Depot and this performance is going to be different than others in the past. A part of the Sukin Series, The Henry Mancini Institute Quartet is performing Thursday, February 23rd and is playing a mashup of Celtic and Nordic folk music. This show is in replacement of the UK-based Albion Quartet which was unable to travel to Billings due to travel visa issues.
