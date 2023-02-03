ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course

Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix

This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Airport Choses To Not Comment About Balloon Over Town

Today, the Billings Logan International Airport released a statement via the City of Billings on the Ground Stop issued yesterday afternoon. In the statement, Airport Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling said the stoppage stretched from Helena to Billings and lasted around two hours from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.

Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Sweet Concerts Filling Up Billings’ Pub Station Calendar for 2023

Springtime is right around the corner and a recent string of concert announcements from Pub Station Presents has us looking forward to warmer weather, great live music and good times with friends. ICYMI, here are six fairly recent show announcements that we're looking forward to. From reggea and dance to...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Goodwill Stores Refuse to Accept These 29 Items

They're kind of like indoor garage sales and you never know what you'll find. Knick-knacks, random kitchen gadgets, clothing, toys, an occasional antique... there are surprises and unique items on every aisle. I rarely buy anything at junk shops and antique stores, but I love to browse. Have you been...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Klap, Knock, and Stomp! A Billings Quartet Performance Coming Soon

The Billings Symphony Orchestra is performing a show on February 23rd at The Depot and this performance is going to be different than others in the past. A part of the Sukin Series, The Henry Mancini Institute Quartet is performing Thursday, February 23rd and is playing a mashup of Celtic and Nordic folk music. This show is in replacement of the UK-based Albion Quartet which was unable to travel to Billings due to travel visa issues.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

