Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive
I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
Boise’s 10 Best Places For Guaranteed People Watching Bliss
One of the things that people love about living in the Treasure Valley is that there are plenty of things to see. Many things will catch your eye as you drive, walk, hike, and explore the area. Many will tell you that the mountains are beautiful, and others will tell you about the wildlife. Some might say the parks are gorgeous and downtown Boise has attractive architecture. While it's true that we are blessed with beautiful surroundings, some people enjoy watching other people the most!
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
6 Best Coffee Shops In Boise For Remote Workers
When it comes to remote work, finding a coffee shop with the right vibe can be even more important than the coffee it serves. Lucky for you, friend, our team is highlighting six great Boise coffee shops that require no compromise! What's more, we can personally vouch for each one on our list! But before you check out our favorite places, let's make sure you know what you're looking for!
10 Boise Restaurants Perfect for a Last Minute Valentine’s Date
So, you waited until the last minute to book Valentine’s Day reservations. While we’re confident that if you had to pull off something special in your own kitchen, you could totally do it, it may be important to you to get out of the house to celebrate. We...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track
For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
Titanic Returns To Boise Theaters For Valentines Day 2023
Idaho millennials, prepare yourselves for the most nostalgic Valentine's Day of our lives. A remastered version of our beloved Titanic is being released in theaters around the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. While it's technically been 26 years and 52 days since it graced the silver screen, James...
One of America’s Best National Parks 8 Hours from Boise (Hidden Gem)
One of America's best, "hidden gem" National Parks is 8 hours from Boise. Both Idaho and Utah have a bunch of amazing National Parks, but when there's a lot to choose from, some places tend to be overlooked. However, that doesn't mean the overlooked parks are any less amazing. There's...
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
“Get Ready to Rock: Boise Music Festival Returns with Epic Lineup”
Although we're in the depths of winter and the days are long, Idaho's largest one-day music festival is back with the best lineup of all time. We'll find out if you agree with that statement in a moment. What is the Boise Music Festival?. The Boise Music Festival is a...
20 of Nampa and Caldwell’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2023
Last month, we welcomed 2023 by looking at which restaurants in the Boise area are the BEST of the best. To kick off February, we’re taking a trip to see the top contenders in Canyon County. When we put together our list for Ada County, there was a lot...
Idaho Police Want Better After Weak Sentencing From Idaho Judges
Nampa Police Department frustrations continue to boil over. In a Facebook post on January 7, 2023, the Nampa Police Department shared a press release announcing that a man charged with attempted rape was sent on "Rider." According to the press release, a rider is described as "retained jurisdiction, often called...
And Now For The Worst Boise Hotel Experiences of All Time
We're nowhere near summer yet but it's never too early to start planning a vacation. But where do you stay? Cue the debate of Airbnb versus hotels/motels... Look, I'm just going to come right out and say it: staying at an Airbnb or anything similar is way better than having to stay in a hotel. With hotels, you have so many of those disgusting things that they call "rules" and "regulations."
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
Ordering in? Here’s the #1 Best Takeout Restaurant in Boise
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and sometimes you might not want to cook either. In fact, you might now enjoy cooking or you might find it hard to fit into your schedule etc. That’s literally me every day. Fortunately, we live...
Nampa Couple Survives No Holds Barred National TV Show
Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The show is supposed to be about getting your business back on track along with renovations. However, this episode was so much more than your usual flip this business that are so popular on cable television. The show aired recently and it was quite emotional. We have watched the episode twice and want to share with you the bravery of this young Nampa couple.
6 Reasons Why Idaho Would Shoot Down Sneaky Chinese Spy Balloon
The saga of the Chinese spy balloon invading our national air space is over, thanks to the work of the US Military. The balloon was shot down Saturday by US Fighter Jets, and now the intelligence community will do their best to find out what the Chinese Communists were up to flying their balloon over America.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0