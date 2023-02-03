Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Car Theft That Occurred While Driver Was Delivering Food
On February 7, at approximately 6:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen auto. The victim was delivering food when his vehicle was stolen. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 2019 gray Honda Civic, VA Tag #TTU1834. Case #230006278.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Georgia Avenue
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue. At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers from the 4th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel...
Stafford Sheriff’s Office: Fraud suspects spent $1,000 at Target with stolen credit cards
According to police, a woman's wallet was stolen from her purse at a Panera Bread on South Gateway Drive. Later, at around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, the two people pictured used them at a Target on South Gateway Drive to buy over $1,000 worth of items.
Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
DC police officer accused of taking $33K in department pay while on clock at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest warrant filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia says a Metropolitan Police Department officer was working at Whole Foods Market locations in the city at the same time he was supposed to be working for MPD. The paperwork, filed on Feb. 3, said that the department […]
Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of his child in Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said. Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
WJLA
25-year-old man found dead in Southeast DC, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday night in Southeast, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After showing no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
Police: Aspen Hill Teen Missing Since Jan. 30
Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Aspen Hill teen who has been missing since January 30. 14-year-old Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court,...
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
Baltimore high school student found guilty in murder of police captain's husband
A teenage high school student has been convicted of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police captain.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving School Bus
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a school bus on Monday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred around 3:30pm on Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont and involved an SUV and a school bus. The bus was occupied and EMS evaluated all passenger.
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
Waldorf Man Dead After Striking Tree In Late Night Crash In Prince George's County, Police Say
Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a Waldorf man, authorities say. Earl Estep III, 40, was identified as the victim in a fatal crash that occurred the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a Prince George's County police spokesperson. Officers located Estep's vehicle after he crashed in...
dcnewsnow.com
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Comments / 1