Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Helping Homeless Veterans
The Greenville County Coroner's office says a man was found dead this morning at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments. Lawyer Lori breaks down repeat of alleged financial theft testimony. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori is breaking down the repeat testimony for evidence of Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial theft.
FOX Carolina
Bow Wow Bowl at Greenville Humane Society
The Greenville County Coroner's office says a man was found dead this morning at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments. Lawyer Lori breaks down repeat of alleged financial theft testimony. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori is breaking down the repeat testimony for evidence of Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial theft.
FOX Carolina
Mental health roundtable in Greenville
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
FOX Carolina
Midday Eats: Route 290 American Sports Grill
The Greenville County Coroner's office says a man was found dead this morning at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments. Lawyer Lori is breaking down the repeat testimony for evidence of Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial theft. Bow Wow Bowl at Greenville Humane Society. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra...
Student cut during fight on Upstate school bus, 1 charged
A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.
WYFF4.com
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Officer Receives Lifesaving Award
Our trial analysts go in depth. Big changes could be coming to the midlands including to Williams Brice stadium. We heard from the law firm's top accountant who was questioning Murdaugh about missing legal fees. Buncombe County Former Detention Officer Charged. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A former Buncombe County...
FOX Carolina
Jury Hears Financial Evidence in Murdaugh Trial
The Greenville County Coroner's office says a man was found dead this morning at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments. Lawyer Lori breaks down repeat of alleged financial theft testimony. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori is breaking down the repeat testimony for evidence of Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial theft.
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Group files complaint after lambs reportidly die during research at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stop Animal Exploitation NOW (SAEN) released a statement Tuesday announcing that they recently filed a complaint against Clemson using a federal report they obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). SAEN officials said the group is a “nonprofit watchdog group that monitors U.S. research...
FOX Carolina
Midday Eats on the Road: Main Street Pub
For the first time, the jury heard testimony about alleged financial crimes involving Alex Murdaugh on Tuesday. Man Charged With Murder in the Death of His Mother. Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. Upstate teen...
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting another man in the face
The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison after he shot another man in the face.
FOX Carolina
Upstate teen charged in shooting
Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lawyer...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Death Investigation
Our trial analysts go in depth. Big changes could be coming to the midlands including to Williams Brice stadium. We heard from the law firm's top accountant who was questioning Murdaugh about missing legal fees. Buncombe County Former Detention Officer Charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A former Buncombe County...
FOX Carolina
Lake Conestee Dam
Trial analysts explain the impact of this new evidence. A Seneca man is out of jail on a 75-thousand-dollar bond after he was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Jury to Hear Financial Evidence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A big development for the prosecution in...
FOX Carolina
Upstate non-profits and Prisma Health launch new foodshare program, feeding 440 families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new food initiative will help fill the gaps in access to fresh and affordable food in Greenville county. It’s a USDA food share program called the Produce Prescription Initiative. Greenville is one of only a few South Carolina counties to get this funding.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
FOX Carolina
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
Comments / 0