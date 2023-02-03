ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida

By Jake Holter
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge.

FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation.

Upon inspection, officials said it appears no damage has been done to the bridge.

The owner was contacted to secure the boat.

