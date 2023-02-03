ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man found dead at Greenville County apartment complex

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it is responding to an apartment complex in Mauldin after a man was found dead Wednesday morning. The coroner said they were called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located at 782 East Butler Road just after 7 a.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex

MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash causing major backup on I-85 near Pelham Road exit

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead inside Greenville apartments

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to crash in Union County, officials say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office confirmed Tuesday afternoon it was responding to a deadly crash. Officials with the Union County Coroner's Office said they were called to a crash on SC Highway 72 near Delta Road, in Union County. The crash was reported just after 3...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New West End restaurant

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing Taylors man last seen getting into Lyft

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 31-year-old Steven Nathaniel Demario Dodd, a missing man from Taylors. Deputies said Dodd was last seen getting into a blue “Lyft” vehicle on February 3 at around 2:00 p.m. near Greer Drive in...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

