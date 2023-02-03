Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man found dead at Greenville County apartment complex
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it is responding to an apartment complex in Mauldin after a man was found dead Wednesday morning. The coroner said they were called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located at 782 East Butler Road just after 7 a.m.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
FOX Carolina
Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex
Lawyer Lori is breaking down the repeat testimony for evidence of Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial theft. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fountain Inn city council voted for officers to receive a raise.
FOX Carolina
Crash causing major backup on I-85 near Pelham Road exit
The Greenville County Coroner's office says a man was found dead this morning at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments. Lawyer Lori breaks down repeat of alleged financial theft testimony. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori is breaking down the repeat testimony for evidence of Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial theft.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney, troopers say
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Troopers said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash along Hudson Road.
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead inside Greenville apartments
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night. Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Several crashes causing major backup on I-85 in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash that is causing a major backup on I-85 in Greenville County. Troopers with Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on I-85 near exit 54 northbound or the Pelham Road exit. Injuries were reported by officials. The...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.
FOX Carolina
Altercation between juveniles on school bus results in injuries in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston Police say one juvenile girl is suffering injuries after another juvenile cut her with a pair of scissors while on a school bus. Officers said they responded to Brock Lane at around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported that two students were fighting on...
Driver dies in single-car crash in Union Co.
One person died in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Union County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner called to crash in Union County, officials say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office confirmed Tuesday afternoon it was responding to a deadly crash. Officials with the Union County Coroner's Office said they were called to a crash on SC Highway 72 near Delta Road, in Union County. The crash was reported just after 3...
FOX Carolina
New West End restaurant
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Tuesday afternoon crash in Union Co.
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died Tuesday following a crash in Union County. Troopers said the crash happened along SC 72 at around 3:07 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along SC 72 when they went off the right side...
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing Taylors man last seen getting into Lyft
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 31-year-old Steven Nathaniel Demario Dodd, a missing man from Taylors. Deputies said Dodd was last seen getting into a blue “Lyft” vehicle on February 3 at around 2:00 p.m. near Greer Drive in...
FOX Carolina
Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
Comments / 0