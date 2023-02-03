Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LAPD Honors SWAT Officer for Black History Month
In recognition of Black History Month, the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday honored the late Officer Randal Simmons, the agency’s first SWAT officer to die in the line of duty. Simmons, a 27-year LAPD veteran, was fatally shot Feb. 7, 2008, as officers stormed a Winnetka home at the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
mynewsla.com
Defense Attorney: Accused Killer of Girlfriend in Anaheim Had PTSD
A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and “blacked out” when he stabbed his girlfriend to death moments after she told him she might be pregnant with another man’s child, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded, one fatally. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said one person died at the scene and the other victim was...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Deputies on South End of MoVal
A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on the south side of Moreno Valley Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, near Patricia Street, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple patrol units were sent...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Iraq War Veteran Accused of Killing Fiance in Anaheim
A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran fatally stabbed his fiance in Anaheim when she told him she was having an affair, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Moseley is accused of killing 25-year-old Janessa...
mynewsla.com
Woman With Depression Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Santa Clarita
A 32-year-old woman who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Tuesday. Addie Mae Larson was last seen Monday at approximately 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Larson is white,...
mynewsla.com
Schwarzenegger Involved in Crash With Female Bicyclist in West LA
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Gun at Kids Soccer Tournament
A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police to Conduct Friday Evening DUI Checkpoint
Pomona police announced plans Monday for a Friday night crackdown on impaired drivers, who could face suspended drivers’ licenses or even jail time. The checkpoint operation will be held from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location, targeting motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Stepped-up patrols will begin at 7 p.m.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Selling Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin in Cherry Valley, Elsewhere
A convicted felon accused of storing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, for sale out of his Cherry Valley home and other properties was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of possession of controlled substances for sale. Julio Cesar Castillo, 51, was arrested Friday...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Felon Suspected of Stashing Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a convicted felon suspected of stashing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, at his Cherry Valley home and other properties. Julio Cesar Castillo, 51, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Smith Correctional...
Comments / 0