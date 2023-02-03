Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
New ER at Methodist Charlton Celebrated With Fireworks
DALLAS — Community members got their first look this week at the newly expanded Emergency Department at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, a 40,000-square-foot facility that represents a $71 million investment in the city’s southern sector and surrounding Best Southwest cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, and Lancaster. Local...
Texas Homeowner Sues Holcim For Damages in Excess of $1,000,000.00
Plant Manager Manipulated Quarry Blast Intensity, Lawsuit Claims. DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 — Holcim (HCMLF), a Swiss multinational company that manufactures building materials, is accused of gross negligence, fraud, trespass, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, in a lawsuit filed by The Pinkerton Law Firm on behalf of Graylanda Elder, a Cedar Hill homeowner (Dallas County, Texas).
Barefoot in the Park Opening Delayed to Feb. 3
“Barefoot in the Park,” Neil Simon’s delightful romantic comedy about young newlyweds Corie and Paul, who live in a brownstone on 48th Street in NYC in the 1960s, opens tonight. Duncanville Community Theatre was forced to cancel Thursday’s opening night performance due to icy road conditions. Tickets...
Cedar Hill’s New Growth Draws Local and Regional Opportunity
CEDAR HILL – When you check out the Visit Cedar Hill website, you will discover the city considers itself a “city in a park.”. Small town living, good dining and shopping, plus many locals are attracted to the area because of the opportunities to enjoy nature at locations like the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, Cedar Hill State Park or Joe Pool Lake.
Walmart Distribution Center Hiring Event Tuesday
LANCASTER, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 – Walmart is hiring up to 500 associates, including Asset Protection, Systems and Maintenance roles at its 730,000-square-foot automated grocery distribution center in Lancaster, Texas. A large portion of the roles in this facility will be tech-focused jobs. “We’re excited to bring this automated...
CHISD Hires Nick Ward As Head Football Coach & Assistant Athletic Director
The Cedar Hill Independent School District is delighted to announce the hiring of Nick Ward as the new head football coach. Ward, 46, has a wide variety of coaching experience at the high school and professional levels. “Nick Ward is a dynamic coach, and he’s the best fit for our...
Records Were Smashed At 2023 Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jr. Sale of Champions
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, February 6, 2023 – Records were smashed for a second consecutive year at the Jr. Sale of Champions held the final day of 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Saturday, February 4. Generating $7.3 million in receipts – money raised by area individuals, business and foundations – the net proceeds of the auction eclipsed last year’s total by $1.2 million. Since the 2020 auction, the Jr. Sale of Champions revenues have increased by more than 35 percent.
Nineteen Cedar Hill High School Seniors Sign With Colleges
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Nineteen Cedar Hill High School seniors made their college athletic commitments official on Monday morning at Cedar Hill High School’s Milson Gymnasium. Twelve football players signed with college football programs, joining linebacker Kylan Salter, who graduated at semester and enrolled at TCU last month. Donovan Malone,...
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
Council Appoints Interim Member, Patricia Ledbetter For Place 2
The DeSoto City Council met in a special meeting on Monday evening, February 6, 2023, for the purpose of selecting an interim Council Member to fill the vacancy in Place 2 created by the resignation of Council Member Kay Brown Patrick on January 17, 2023. After concluding interviews of Council-nominated...
Warm welcome home for Cedar Hill youth
Like many 5-year-olds, Cristiano Frigoli sees police officers and firefighters as larger-than-life characters. But they, like many others, are seeing the Cedar Hill youngster as a hero. Thanks to a life-saving bone marrow transplant, Cristiano has conquered an extremely rare disease called Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD). The transplant was completed...
H-E-B Mansfield Location Breaks Ground This Friday
With this week’s winter weather, here’s some news sure to warm up Tarrant County residents, H-E-B will break ground tomorrow on their highly anticipated Mansfield store. Local residents have been watching and waiting for years for some sign that H-E-B would answer the demand and build a store on the land they purchased at the corner of 287 & Broad Street.
North Texas Auto Show – Car, Trucks, Luxury Vehicles, Dogs, and GOLF!
Dallas (Feb. 6, 2023) – The North Texas Auto Show is known as the best opportunity for consumers to view the newest vehicle models and comparison-shop multiple brands, but there is more to do than just admire automotive beauty. This year’s additional features go beyond the vehicle, includes a miniature golf course, pet adoptions, an electric vehicle test track, and even commemorates Carroll Shelby’s 100th birthday. During the North Texas Auto Show February 16 through February 19 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at 650 S. Griffin Street be sure to check out:
Desoto Meets Its Challenges For 2023 With A Focus On New Development
DESOTO – The City of DeSoto is poised for a productive year in 2023 according to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and City Manager Brandon Wright. This past Monday, the City of DeSoto had planned to hold their second Community Conversation on the vision & goals of the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan that will include an update on DeSoto’s Hampton Road Corridor Plan. The meeting, according to Wright, is just one of the ways the city will be moving forward to attract news businesses to the community. (Winter weather postponed the meeting)
Breaking: Duncanville Girls Basketball Game Canceled Due To Investigation
Girls Basketball Coaches on Administrative Leave During Investigation. February 7, 2023 – Duncanville ISD is investigating recent allegations that former Girls’ basketball coach LaJeanna Howard potentially violated her one-year UIL suspension and written directives from the District. While that investigation is pending, Ms. Howard and the varsity girls’ basketball coaching staff will be on paid administrative leave.
DeSoto Place 2 Applications Due Tomorrow To Fill Unexpired Term
DESOTO – Applications to fill the unexpired term for DeSoto’s Place 2 seat are due by this Friday and all residents in Place 2 are eligible. After a special council meeting and executive session last week to make an appointment to the seat, the majority of the council said no to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and Mayor Pro Tem Andre Byrd’s nomination of former city councilmember Patricia Ledbetter.
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
