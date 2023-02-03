ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC

David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses

Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
BBC

Sleeping camper's tent set on fire

Police are appealing for information after a man's tent was set alight while he was sleeping inside it. The tent was pitched at Willsbridge Mill Nature Reserve in Bristol and was set on fire at about 18:30GMT on Saturday. "Thankfully, the man was woken by the smell of smoke," and...
BBC

Toddler very lucky to survive stabbing by mother, court told

A toddler who was stabbed by her mother in Northern Ireland was "very lucky" to survive, a court has been told. Her baby brother died after also being stabbed. The children's mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. The...
BBC

Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter

The head of private school Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Officers from Surrey Police said they were...
BBC

Parents safe and well after foetus left outside hospital

A man has come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. ​The Metropolitan Police made an appeal after a box containing the 16-week-old foetus was discovered outside Barnet Hospital last week. A man contacted officers on Thursday after seeing the appeal.​ Police...
BBC

Dogs: Caerphilly police seize 13 suspected banned animals

Multiple suspected illegal dogs have been seized by police in one county in five weeks. In an email to Caerphilly councillors, Gwent Police said 13 dogs had been seized since the start of the year. These included a dog and six puppies believed to be pit bulls, one of four...
BBC

Derry man jailed after admitting indecent assault of children

A man who admitted the indecent assault of three relatives when they were children has been jailed. The 53-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court on Tuesday. The man admitted a total of five charges of indecent assault on...
BBC

Search for missing girl in Galashiels continues for second night

The search for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in the Borders is continuing for a second night. Police said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the safety of the girl, who was seen at the Interchange building in Galashiels at about 17:45 on Sunday. The search effort has included the...

