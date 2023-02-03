Read full article on original website
The Petersburg Public Library ranks in the top three percent of all libraries of its size, according to Library Journal, a trade publication for librarians. This is the seventh year the library has gotten a high rating since the awards began fifteen years ago. This year they got four out of five stars based on the journal’s rating system.
