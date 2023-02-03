ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kfsk.org

NOAA researchers probe Petersburg fishermen for climate observations

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration visited Petersburg to take the pulse on climate change from the local fishing fleet. About a dozen fishermen came to discuss community resilience under a changing climate. Lively discussion bounced off the walls of the Borough Assembly Chambers. For a weeknight in...
PETERSBURG, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy