mynewsla.com
Judge Dismisses LA Workers’ Suit Over Vaccine Mandate
A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the...
mynewsla.com
Following Rash of Shootings, LA Supervisors Advance Gun Regulations
Just 17 days after a gunman slaughtered 11 people at a Monterey Park dance venue, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday on new laws to regulate sales and possession of guns in unincorporated areas. “We know that blame for the gun violence epidemic lies with the...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Honors SWAT Officer for Black History Month
In recognition of Black History Month, the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday honored the late Officer Randal Simmons, the agency’s first SWAT officer to die in the line of duty. Simmons, a 27-year LAPD veteran, was fatally shot Feb. 7, 2008, as officers stormed a Winnetka home at the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves Relocation Assistance Following Rent Increases for Tenants
The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance — which the council preliminarily approved last week — is the final part of a package of tenant protections the council sought to implement after it voted to end the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of January. The ordinance contains an urgency clause, but will not move forward immediately because two council members — John Lee and Traci Park — dissented in the 10-2 vote.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
mynewsla.com
Schwarzenegger & Woman Bicylist in West LA Crash
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. Lopez told City...
mynewsla.com
Reacting to Mass Shootings, LA County Passes New Gun Control Measures
Following the recent rash of fatal mass shootings throughout the state, Los Angeles County Supervisors Tuesday approved a series of new laws tightening regulations on the sale and possession of guns in unincorporated areas of the county. “We know that blame for the gun violence epidemic lies with the failure...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
mynewsla.com
Schwarzenegger Involved in Crash With Female Bicyclist in West LA
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded, one fatally. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said one person died at the scene and the other victim was...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman With Depression Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Santa Clarita
A 32-year-old woman who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Tuesday. Addie Mae Larson was last seen Monday at approximately 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Larson is white,...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Deputies on South End of MoVal
A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on the south side of Moreno Valley Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, near Patricia Street, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple patrol units were sent...
