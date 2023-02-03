The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance — which the council preliminarily approved last week — is the final part of a package of tenant protections the council sought to implement after it voted to end the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of January. The ordinance contains an urgency clause, but will not move forward immediately because two council members — John Lee and Traci Park — dissented in the 10-2 vote.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO