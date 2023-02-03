Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Terry Bradshaw Claim Indicates Broncos Could Have Problems
The Broncos endured a horrendous 2022 season, and the onus now is on Sean Payton to turn things around in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning head coach will have to do so with a quarterback who he apparently isn’t very fond of. If a claim from Terry Bradshaw about the...
Antonio Brown Claims Former Patriots Player Gave Him CTE
If you’ve had a problem with Antonio Brown’s deranged behavior over the past few years, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants you to take it up with one of his former teammates. Brown, who flamed out of the NFL at the tail end of the 2021 season and...
Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
Tom Brady Addresses Possibility Of Making Another NFL Comeback
Tom Brady on Monday had the opportunity to slam the door shut on the possibility of reversing course and taking an NFL field again. Instead, the legendary quarterback might have let the door ajar, even if it was ever so slightly. Brady appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” five days after...
Patriots Reportedly Hire New Offensive Line Coach In Surprising Move
The Patriots reportedly have a new offensive line coach. New England on Monday hired Adrian Klemm, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Klemm served as Oregon’s associate head coach, O-line coach and run game coordinator in 2022. He also coached the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line from 2019 through 2021.
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Lines Up Visit To This NFC Team
With Derek Carr’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders all but over, the veteran quarterback is looking for a new team. And it seems Carr’s search is initially taking him to the NFC as he reportedly has a visit lined up with the New Orleans Saints. “The Saints...
Peyton Manning Shares Untold Story About Fellow Legend Tom Brady
Peyton Manning had an important decision to make in the spring of 2012. After missing the entire 2011 season due to a neck injury, Manning was released by the Indianapolis Colts, who had the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and were going to start fresh at quarterback with Andrew Luck. Manning, who spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL career in Indy, effectively had his pick of the litter in his first foray into free agency.
Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
Eagles Star Reflects On Matt Patricia ‘Disrespect’ During Lions Tenure
Philadelphia Eagles five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay continues to be fueled by the words of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. Slay, who spend his first seven seasons in Detroit including two under Patricia, won’t soon forget the “disrespect” he felt upon Patricia’s arrival.
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Super Bowl 57 Betting Preview: All Bettors Need To Know For Eagles-Chiefs
If you’re a sports bettor, the Super Bowl is, well, the Super Bowl of sports betting. One of the best weeks on the sports calendar is here, as the countdown is on in earnest ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. As the...
Broncos’ Sean Payton Implementing Specific Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are coming off of one of the most disastrous head coaching hires in recent memory, forcing the next man in line to try and pick up the pieces. After firing Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his tenure, the Broncos hired Sean Payton on Jan. 31 to turn things around. His pairing alongside Russell Wilson will immediately become a topic of discussion, as the Hackett-Wilson marriage from 2022 was a complete and total nightmare for Denver.
Davante Adams Doubles Down On Aaron Rodgers Recruitment Pitch
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams likely won’t be catching passes from Derek Carr during the 2023 NFL season, but the star pass-catcher clearly is hoping to attract another one of his good friends. With Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers continuing to mull his future both in the...
