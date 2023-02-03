ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
msn.com

Farmer, 19, stuffed apples into ex's car exhaust after he dumped her

Slide 1 of 6: A farmer stuffed apples into an ex lover's car exhaust and scrawled inappropriate words on his garden gate after vowing revenge when he broke off their on-off fling. Melanie Meigh (pictured), 19, vandalized Jack McMahon's vehicle with spray paint and also let his tires down after she had earlier warned him: 'I hope you like your car.' Mr McMahon dashed home from work following a tip off to find Meigh on the doorstep of his home in Tarporley, Cheshire, UK, and warning him her family from London were 'on the way up.'
BBC

Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition

A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
BBC

Pimlico Cat: The cat stuck in a Tube tunnel for two weeks

From Dubai to Suffolk via the Victoria line tunnels at Pimlico Tube station: Mr Jingles made quite the journey to get to his forever home. Brought to the UK to live with a foster family and be rehomed, somehow he ended up at the London Underground station. After being spotted...
BBC

Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery

A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
The Independent

Blackpool hit by earthquake as residents report ‘noise like train’ caused by tremor

Blackpool has been struck by a 1.5 magnitude earthquake, the British Geological Survey (BGS) has said.The tremor, which was at a depth of two kilometres, hit the Lancashire town at 7.36pm on Friday.Residents described “a noise like a train coming near” and “cabinets shaking” following the quake, according to the BGS.“We have received online macroseismic reports from residents in Blackpool, Little Plumpton, Weeton and Westby of this event being felt,” the BGS said.“Reports described, ‘a noise like a train coming near’, ‘ourselves and several neighbours heard it’, ‘our dogs were disturbed’ and ‘the computer and cabinets shook’.”It comes less...
BBC

Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region

Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
BBC

Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months

The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
The Independent

Shoreham Airshow disaster pilot challenges inquest verdict

The pilot of a plane which killed 11 men when it crashed during an airshow is challenging the findings of an inquest – which said the victims were unlawfully killed.The Hawker Hunter flown by Andrew Hill plummeted on to the A27 during an aerial display at the Shoreham Airshow, West Sussex, on August 22 2015.On December 20 2022, West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield made her conclusion of unlawful killing months after denying a request from Mr Hill to rule out the verdict in advance.Mr Hill, who survived the crash and says he has no memory of it, has applied...

