FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store Returns to Dallas Food Desert
As some parts of North Texas clamor for San Antonio grocer H-E-B to come to their neighborhood, a Southern Dallas neighborhood celebrated the reopening Tuesday of a small food store. The area along Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road was a food desert, with the closest grocery store miles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Voters May Get to Decide if They Want Commercial Air Service
A bond committee in McKinney is recommending a $200 million bond item to fund two-thirds of a $300.7 million project to attract commercial passenger service at McKinney National Airport. City officials anticipate federal, state and local grants to kick in on the remaining $100.7 million. The bond committee presented their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Whole Home Program Promotes Energy Efficiency
Days after a bitter cold snap that tested insulation in North Texas homes, the city of Dallas Monday rolled out the Whole Home Dallas program to help homeowners with the up-front cost of weatherization and energy efficiency. More information on the Whole Home Dallas program can be found here. “Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Proposed Fort Worth Board Aims to Include Community Voice on Policing
A proposed board in Fort Worth has goals of more transparency and accountability when it comes to policing. On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes briefed city council members on the Community Advisory Board which aims to encourage Fort Worth residents to work with the police department in a collaborative working group to “further the goal of fair, just, and dignified treatment of every person."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Voters to Decide on $200 Million Bond Proposal for Commercial Airport
The McKinney city council signed off Tuesday on bringing a $200 million bond proposal before voters to develop the airport for passenger commercial service. Located roughly 35 miles from both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, city leaders have long dreamed of turning the McKinney National Airport into a third option for travelers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Adults Arrested in Connection to Fentanyl Overdoses in Students
The nationwide battle against the synthetic opioid fentanyl has hit North Texas. The fentanyl-related deaths of three students from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton are linked to a local couple who are now facing federal charges, according to police. Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency surveilled then raided a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Garland Police Search for Person Connected to Fatal Shooting, Apartment Fire
Garland police are looking for the person responsible for a murder that led to a chain-reaction car wreck that caused a fire and apartment evacuation. Garland police say it happened overnight here at the 4600 block of Saturn Road. First responders arrived for several calls of a car hitting a building at the complex and starting a fire.
