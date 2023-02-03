Current Records: Syracuse 14-10; Florida State 8-16 An ACC battle is on tap between the Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with FSU winning the first 76-71 and 'Cuse taking the second 96-57.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO