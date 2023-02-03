Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Bachelor Fans Are Convinced They Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is
If there’s anything Bachelor Nation fans know, it’s that Bachelor Nation never sleeps. Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor has only just begun, but that doesn't mean fans can’t start speculating about the next season of The Bachelorette. In fact, the producers are likely behind the scenes planning for The Bachelorette Season 20 right now, and a lot of fans think they know who the lead will be. There are a bunch of clues from The Bachelor Season 27 that point to Christina Mandrell being the next Bachelorette.
Popculture
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
‘The Bachelor’: Who Is the Tallest Bachelor of All Time?
Zach Shallcross received plenty of comments about his height during night one of The Bachelor, but he isn’t the only leading man who is a tall drink of water. The ABC series has had quite a few tall Bachelors over the years. Here’s who tops the charts and how Zach measures up.
Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
The Hollywood Gossip
Samantha Markle to Tucker Carlson: Meghan Is Terrified That Harry Will Discover Her LIES!
We’ve known for quite some time that the success and global popularity of Meghan Markle has broken the hearts and minds of some of her most bitter haters, chief among them the Duchess’ wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha has built a career around attempting to destroy her sister,...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Baby No. 2 With Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Has Been a ‘Long Time Coming’: It’s ‘Incredible’
Couldn't be happier! Maks Chmerkovskiy is over the moon about wife Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy following multiple miscarriages. "[It's] incredible news," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, while promoting his work with Unify Ukraine. "Long time coming. We've been waiting to have this […]
Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’
It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Kanye West takes new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori and daughter North out to dinner
North West has met her new stepmom. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was spotted getting dinner with her dad and his “wife,” Bianca Censori, on Sunday. The Daily Mail obtained photos of Kanye, 45, and the Yeezy architectural designer, 27, waiting for the 9-year-old to arrive at Nobu in Malibu. A security team was then seen dropping off North and one of her friends at the Japanese restaurant. The “Gold Digger” rapper, who wore a black bandana around his face and an army green puffer jacket with black cargo pants, sported a gold band on his left ring finger in...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Describes His Recent Run-Ins With Ex-Fiancée Lauren Lane’s Husband and Dad: ‘We’re All Adults’
Things got a little awkward recently when former star of 'The Bachelor' Ben Higgins ran into his ex-fiancee's husband.
Does Zach give his final rose to this Columbus native? Read spoilers about her time on ‘The Bachelor’
Zach’s season of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC. But if you’re hungry for some spoilers, we’ve got the dish. Here’s more about Charity, the Columbus High and Auburn grad competing for a rose.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Shares First Pics of Baby Boy and Confirms His Official Name
After months of teasing, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed the name of her baby boy — formerly known as Wolf Webster. The star shared that the baby’s name is now Aire, as she posted a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram with the caption “AIRE.”. Friends and...
realitytitbit.com
Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa
Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
ETOnline.com
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Threatens to Slap Her in Explosive Fight (Exclusive)
Tension between Loren and her mom, Marlene, has hit a boiling point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Marlene get into a blowout argument, with Marlene telling her daughter she would have slapped her in the face if other people weren't in the room.
Georgia woman on ‘The Bachelor’ has ‘it factor’ to be next Bachelorette, expert says
Although Zach’s season just began, influencers are quick to establish their favorite contestants and Charity Lawson from Columbus seems to at the top of the list.
netflixjunkie.com
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012
Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
