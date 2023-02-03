ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay inside: Air quality worsening across Northern Utah due to inversion

By Scott Lewis
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — While we’re hoping that coming weekend winds may blow the valley clean, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality is noting that air quality is edging into “unhealthy” territory this week.

Cache and Duchesne counties are specifically listed as “unhealthy” according to the UDEQ’s air quality measurements. As such, residents should consider staying indoors over the next few days to avoid air pollution.

Following close behind those two counties are Box Elder, Davis, Salt Lake, Uintah, Utah, and Weber counties, which are labeled as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

This weekend could bring some increased winds, which could clear the valley of some of the pollution, but only minimal relief is expected, according to ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy.

UDEQ officials say solid fuel burning devices should not be used, and open burning should also not occur, including fire pits, fire rings and/or campfires. This will keep from adding additional pollution to the air. Motorists are also encouraged to consolidate trips and use carpooling where possible.

Salt Lake County also prohibits burning solid fuel in fireplaces or wood-burning stoves and bans outdoor fires (including bonfires, patio pits and charcoal grill fires) on days that the State of Utah designates as either mandatory or voluntary air action (no burn) days.

