Suspected Selma cop killer makes first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. made his first court appearance Friday morning.
A Fresno County Judge denied bail for Dixon. The judge did allow us to record in the courtroom today but did not allow us to show the suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon’s face.RELATED: Charges filed against suspect in Selma police officer death
Dixon was supposed to enter a plea but his hearing was continued until February 23.
Court records show that the Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed charges of murder – first-degree and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are classified as felonies.
