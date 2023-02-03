ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Suspected Selma cop killer makes first court appearance

By John Houghton
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. made his first court appearance Friday morning.

A Fresno County Judge denied bail for Dixon. The judge did allow us to record in the courtroom today but did not allow us to show the suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon’s face.

Dixon was supposed to enter a plea but his hearing was continued until February 23.

Court records show that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of murder – first-degree and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are classified as felonies.

Comments / 3

Renee Mireles
4d ago

why isn't his face shown he is an adult and his face is all over social media is his identity more impt than the officer he killed

Guest
4d ago

he killed an officer show his hace the tv channels have shown him since day 1 don't start protecting the criminal

