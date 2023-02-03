What do you want SACtoday to cover in 2023?
Somehow, we’re already more than a month into the new year — and what a month it’s been.
2023 started off with devastating storms and flooding that we’ll be recovering from for months to come. But the resilience of our city is one of the many reasons we have so much Sacramento pride .
We’re looking forward to all the good times 2023 is sure to bring. What new restaurants might open or what skyline changes we might see ? We do know one thing for sure — we want to write about what matters to you , our readers , the most.
That’s why we’re polling the crowd for questions you want answered in 2023 — any piece of Sacramento life you’ve always wanted to read into with your morning cup of coffee in hand. Want to know where to get the best breakfast burrito ? The oldest businesses in our city ? Which concerts are coming into town ? A local legend ?
Dream big , and tell us what’s in your heart of hearts, because the questions you asked us last year were some of our favorite topics to cover .
Submit your question to influence the stories you’ll read this year — it’s our [belated] New Year’s resolution to answer as many of these as possible. Stay tuned as we bring you the answers you want most + watch the rest of the year unfold .
