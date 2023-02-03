ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Deciding factors on implementing virtual learning during winter weather

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxQcZ_0kbbHWA600

REPUBLIC, Mo. — For the past four days, the majority of schools in the Ozarks have been closed with some schools closing for the entire week due to winter weather.

And almost of week of no school can be difficult for students.

Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Superintendent for Republic Public Schools Dr. Matt Pearce said AMI, or Alternative Method of Instruction, is a way for students to stay on track.

“It also allows kids and teachers to connect and have that classroom culture stay fresh instead of being gone or missing a week, “ said Dr. Pearce.

Here’s how that works: Each student, kindergarten through 12th grade, receives a Chromebook. Students can reach their teacher through either Google Classroom or Canvas.

For some of the younger students, especially K-2nd grade, their teachers have paper packets all ready to go in case of winter weather.

The younger students receive Chromebooks as well, but only from November through March when winter weather is a possibility.

Dr. Pearce says although everyone loves a good snow day, once the newness of the winter weather wears off kids and teachers for the most part would say that they would rather be in person and learn face to face.

“The AMI days, we have to prep for those. So we try to make sure that our teachers are prepared our students are prepared, and our families are prepared. That makes for a more successful AMI day than just springing it on people,”  said Dr. Pearce.

Dr. Pearce told me that the school district pays close attention days in advance in case winter weather is heading our way.

He says they only have five AMI days to work with and that they have snow days built into their calendar.

However, if the school were to continue to close due to winter weather, then they would tack on extra days at the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Safety improvements coming to East Sunshine Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the Spring of 2024, MoDOT will start work on an $8 million project focusing on a four-mile stretch of East Sunshine between Glenstone Avenue and Farm Road 199. “These improvements that we’re proposing for the safety and operational, is strictly to reduce the crashes and improve the flow of traffic on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri lawmakers to discuss potential distracted driving laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers have introduced five new bills to address the dangers of distracted driving. Currently, there are no restrictions on cell phone usage behind the wheel for those 21 and older. Senate Bill 56 and Senate Bill 61 are scheduled for a Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety Committee hearing at 8 a.m. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3: Jan. 30 Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave. Seoul Oriental Market, 3165 S. Campbell Ave. Jan. 31 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave. Greene County Damaged Freight & Food Sales […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released

UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
OROVILLE, CA
KOLR10 News

Boil order for Niangua in effect

NIANGUA, Mo. – The City of Niangua has issued a boil order. City officials said there was a break in the water main and they are hoping to send in water samples Monday and have results back by Tuesday. The boil order will be in effect until further notice.
NIANGUA, MO
KOLR10 News

Convoy of Hope helping earthquake survivors in Turkey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The death toll continues to rise after the powerful earthquake in Turkey.  Here in the Ozarks, the convoy of hope has jumped on the response to the disaster. Early Monday a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, leaving now more than three thousand four hundred people dead and many more injured.  […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana sales

LEBANON, MO. – Recreational marijuana sales are in full swing across Missouri, but these sales could be coming to a halt in some cities.  In Lebanon, city council members just approved a bill to allow voters to ban recreational marijuana sales in the city. This ballot question will be posed to voters in Nov. 2024: […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Today is the deadline for marijuana dispensaries to receive approval to sell recreational cannabis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some marijuana dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana this past weekend. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began approving or denying requests on Friday, Feb. 3, to ensure that all systems and processes were ready to go ahead of today’s deadline. The department has 60 days to approve or deny requests […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SPD chief discusses response to mental health situations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – OzarksFirst sat down with Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams on Friday to discuss how officers respond to people in a mental health crisis. On Wednesday, officers shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at them after making suicidal statements. Chief Williams said there is thorough de-escalation training his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

NAACP’s community discussion on police brutality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Five days after Tyre Nichols was laid to rest, people in the Springfield community came together to reflect on what happened in Memphis.  In light of Nichols’ death, the Springfield chapter of NAACP held an in-depth discussion on police brutality.  On Sunday evening, Pitts Chapel Church opened its doors to help create […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield dispensaries approved to sell recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) approved licenses for some Springfield dispensaries, allowing them to sell recreational marijuana. DHSS announced Thursday, February 2nd that 90 percent of medical marijuana dispensaries had applied for a license to sell recreational weed in December. The department had 60 days from the application […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield named as a finalist for new arena football team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arena League football is asking people to vote on where they want to see a new arena football team and people in the Ozarks may recognize one of the 10 finalists. NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown will serve as the league’s commissioner, according to a press release. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two dogs die in Branson trailer fire Friday

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Friday, February 3. Firefighters found a travel trailer on fire at the Ozark County Campground. The occupants were able to get out safely, although the trailer was totaled. Two dogs belonging to the trailer’s occupant died from […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two Elks leaders “lock antlers” in Super Bowl ‘super’ challenge

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — After Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals (1/29), the Kansas City Chiefs became AFC champions once more, sending them to Super Bowl 57 where they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles February 12th. The hype surrounding the upcoming matchup is starting to spread across the country. Now, “Super Bowl fever” has […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Zizzers rally past Kickapoo 47-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, 16-5 Kickapoo hosting 13-7 West Plains. And Kickapoo had a lead, but the Zizzers stormed back in the second quarter, Kaylea Dixon swishes the 15 footer, and it’s a two point game. The Lady Chiefs with the skip pass to Miya Nieto for the easy two, 24-20 Kickapoo. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highlandville mayor puts entire police force on administrative leave

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has put every remaining police officer on administrative leave after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy