Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting
A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima. Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male. There were people inside...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office helps concerned family look for man
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing. Hinkle was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse. It has the Washington license plate BYK9728, according to BCSO. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
Yakima Man Held on Suspicion of Poaching Black Bear, Offering Skull for Sale
Authorities have accused a Yakima man of illegally killing a black bear and offering its skull for sale. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened their case against the 45-year-old man in June, when a Yakima resident found a cooler with four bear paws in it in a shared backyard, according to a probable cause statement.
Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime
Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?
Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime
There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deadly hit-and-run closes SR 240
Tri-Cities – All lanes on SR 240 going eastbound near milepost 37 is closed after a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run early Sunday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a crash, when they arrived they found a man dead on scene. WSP says at the moment they don’t have an estimated time for reopening the roadway as they are still investigating and waiting for the county coroner to arrive. Avoid the area if you can.
Central Washington man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant at a Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man
YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches
NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
Is Washington State a No-Fault Auto Accident Insurance State?
If you've been involved in a car accident, you may be wondering if Washington State is a no-fault auto insurance state. Does An A-Fault Driver Pay My Accident Bills In Washington State?. My beloved Mustang got hit over the holiday season and now the insurance company wants to total my...
