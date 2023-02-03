Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Cure Violence project starting proposal selection, local group concerned with requirements
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After presenting their findings to the city, Cure Violence global is taking the next steps to start its violence reduction initiative in the city. Throughout February, they’ll be accepting proposals from community-based organizations to lead the violence interruption initiatives in the East Bluff neighborhood. Whichever organizations are chosen will have to hire a program director, a supervisor, five violence interrupters, and two community outreach workers.
25newsnow.com
OSF promotes Children’s Hospital president to lead Saint Francis Medical Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The president of OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois has been chosen to lead Peoria’s Saint Francis Medical Center. Mike Wells has been with OSF since 2005 and has been president of Children’s Hospital since 2019. Wells replaces Bob Anderson who’s now...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF St. Francis has a new President
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- OSF HealthCare St. Francis has named a new president as current president Bob Anderson steps down for a new role. According to an OSF press release, Mike Wells will become the new OSF President on Feb. 19. Wells has served the OSF HealthCare Ministry since 2005, first...
Central Illinois Proud
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
25newsnow.com
Update: State Lawmakers demand answers from St. Margaret’s-Peru leadership
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following the recent closure of St. Margaret’s-Peru hospital, State Lawmakers and three area local mayors are demanding answers about what’s going to happen moving forward. Right before the hospital announced they were closing towards the end of January, via an email posted on...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria City Council accepts arbitrator’s ruling for police salaries
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria City Council has approved an arbitrator’s decision on a salary dispute between the city and the police officers’ union for a contract that’s already expired. So, officers will be receiving retroactive pay amounting to 2.25% annual pay increases...
1470 WMBD
Sendoff ceremony for Peoria-area based battalion
PEORIA, Ill. – The latest batch of troops to be deployed from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Army National Guard received a send off Tuesday morning. Around 180 members of the 1st Battalion of the 106th Aviation Regiment were recognized at a ceremony in front of family and friends, as well as Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
25newsnow.com
IHSA Cheerleading State Finalists dazzle in Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The sport of competitive cheerleading took over Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena this past weekend as the state’s best teams dazzled with their athleticism. That included two area teams, Washington and Normal U-High both finishing Top 10 in the state.
25newsnow.com
Town of Normal on verge of expansion, with financial benefits
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council may continue to expand the Twin Cities’ opportunities, both financially and geographically, at Monday night’s meeting. Among the items on the agenda, the council will consider annexing a 72-acre property at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and West Hovey. Privately owned, developers have approached the town for clearance to construct a subdivision called ‘Infiniti Pointe’ on what is currently farmland. Their proposal illustrates the potential for 400 separate properties for construction projects of varying sizes.
25newsnow.com
Normal Town Council rejects plans for cannabis dispensary, backs annexation for new housing
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Faced with community opposition during an election year, the Normal Town Council overwhelmingly voted down plans to convert a restaurant into the town’s second cannabis dispensary for recreational use. Also Monday night, the council approved an annexation agreement west of town that leaders hope...
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
25newsnow.com
Nearly $25M announced for Bob Michel Bridge improvements
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Improvements are coming to the Bob Michel Bridge that carries Illinois 40 over the Illinois River between East Peoria and Peoria. The $24.6 million in improvements from the Rebuild Illinois initiative- tentatively scheduled to begin March 13 and last eight months - will bring new concrete overlay and bridge joints to preserve and extend the life of the deck.
25newsnow.com
Livingston County’s chief prosecutor elevated to associate judge
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Only months after successfully prosecuting a high-profile triple murder case, Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak will soon become a judge. The elected judges of the 11th Judicial Circuit picked Yedinak to become an associate judge for Livingston, McLean, Woodford, Logan and Ford...
25newsnow.com
2023 new roof program lottery closes this Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Time is running out for some Peoria homeowners to apply to have their roofs replaced at the city’s expense. Applications for the 2023 City of Peoria’s Roof Program Lottery close on Friday, February 10th at 5pm. 25News spoke with one homeowner who got...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
25newsnow.com
Despite a solid offensive performance, the Illini defense falls flat in loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, IOWA (25 News Now) - The Illini out-shot and out-rebounded the Iowa Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 81-79 loss, however, Iowa made a whole slew of uncontested shots. That was a games difference as Illinois’ 3-game road Big Ten winning streak came to an end.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Tuesday - February 7, 2023
(25 News Now) - Class 2A No. 3 Prairie Central wrapped up an outright Illini Prairie Conference championship with a 72-66 win over Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday night. Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Hawks while Cole Certa led the Saints with 29. Elsewhere in small schools action, Class 1A No. 5 Illini Bluffs topped Farmington 55-49. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Lexington bested Flanagan 66-61 while Eureka beat Heyworth 78-51 in a battle of the Hornets. In non-conference action, Tremont topped Hartem 59-37. Class 3A No. 2 Metamora boys basketball continued to roll on Tuesday night. The Redbirds won their 23rd straight game in a 70-41 win over Limestone to move to 12-0 in Mid-Illini play. Tuesday night also brought a trio of Mid-Illini vs. Big Twelve Conference matchups. East Peoria upset Class 3A No. 6 Peoria Richwoods 68-60. Elsewhere, Washington edged Peoria Manual 44-39 while Normal Community stormed past Pekin 54-28.
Comments / 0