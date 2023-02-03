The research task force is believed to be the first-ever county-led reparations group to receive funding. Funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force has officially been approved. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners moved forward to include funding in the 2023 budget for the task force during a 4 to 3 vote during its January 18 meeting. The budget was approved for $250,000 after a preliminary cycle of research that was completed over the course of more than a year.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO