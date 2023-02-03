Read full article on original website
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
appenmedia.com
Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
Gwinnett County will hold hazardous waste collection event Saturday
The event will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Massive food giveaway in DeKalb County
Several churches teamed with DeKalb County to giveaway more than 5,000 boxes of food to those who need a leg up. The event was organized to honor Black History Month.
henrycountytimes.com
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
The Citizen Online
Newnan celebrates opening of latest section of 26-mile multi-purpose trail
The City of Newnan will celebrate the completion of the LINC’s Section C and host a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. (473 Greison Trail). While walkers, runners and bicycle riders are welcome, motorized vehicles like golf carts are banned from using the 12-foot wide paved path.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Zoning ordinance amendments set distance requirements for small discount stores
Recently passed amendments to a zoning ordinance will set distance requirements for small discount retail stores, such as Dollar General, within DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed text amendments which include that “no small box discount retail store shall be permitted within one-half mile (2,640 feet) of any existing small box discount retail store or convenience store as defined in sec. 4.2.28 of Chapter 27 of the code.”
How Fulton County is exploring reparations for its Black community
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is budgeting hundreds of thousands of dollars to study reparations for the area's African American community. The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved. The task force was...
henrycountytimes.com
Fraser and Snow with Edward Jones accept limited partnerships
Carolyn Fraser, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Henry County, and her Sr. Branch Office Administrator Karen Snow, have accepted invitations to become limited partners in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm. “I am honored to be invited to become a...
fultoncountyga.gov
Fulton County Approves Budget for Reparations Task Force
The research task force is believed to be the first-ever county-led reparations group to receive funding. Funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force has officially been approved. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners moved forward to include funding in the 2023 budget for the task force during a 4 to 3 vote during its January 18 meeting. The budget was approved for $250,000 after a preliminary cycle of research that was completed over the course of more than a year.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4
Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
atlantanewsfirst.com
7-year-old girl with autism drowns in lake near Douglasville home, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The attorney for a family whose 7-year-old daughter reportedly drowned over the weekend is calling for better protection around the lake where the incident occurred. Nasir Williams told Atlanta News First it’s too much to even look at the lake outside his bedroom window...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fulton County task force to explore reparations for Black people
The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County man uses checkout scam to pay Kool-Aid price for Legos, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say hit up multiple Dollar General stores across the county swiping Kool-Aid packets at the register in order to take home bags of Legos for a much cheaper price. Deputies said the crime happened on Jan. 26....
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts
It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
The Citizen Online
The developer who created today’s Peachtree City — and gets little credit for it
Maybe you do not believe in Divine intervention. Perhaps it’s all just a series of miraculous coincidences. A young guy from Europe, who studied at Georgia Tech, and is working in Georgia goes to a residential real estate developer out of Thomson, Georgia, and gives him a pitch on this new “garden city” concept they are implementing in the United Kingdom, building entirely new cities in rural areas.
‘Powerful’ gun vanished from Atlanta USPS distribution center, collector says
A metro Atlanta gun collector said he hopes his missing weapon isn’t being used to commit a crime.
