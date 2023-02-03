ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17

Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Newnan celebrates opening of latest section of 26-mile multi-purpose trail

The City of Newnan will celebrate the completion of the LINC’s Section C and host a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. (473 Greison Trail). While walkers, runners and bicycle riders are welcome, motorized vehicles like golf carts are banned from using the 12-foot wide paved path.
NEWNAN, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Zoning ordinance amendments set distance requirements for small discount stores

Recently passed amendments to a zoning ordinance will set distance requirements for small discount retail stores, such as Dollar General, within DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed text amendments which include that “no small box discount retail store shall be permitted within one-half mile (2,640 feet) of any existing small box discount retail store or convenience store as defined in sec. 4.2.28 of Chapter 27 of the code.”
henrycountytimes.com

Fraser and Snow with Edward Jones accept limited partnerships

Carolyn Fraser, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Henry County, and her Sr. Branch Office Administrator Karen Snow, have accepted invitations to become limited partners in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm. “I am honored to be invited to become a...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fultoncountyga.gov

Fulton County Approves Budget for Reparations Task Force

The research task force is believed to be the first-ever county-led reparations group to receive funding. Funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force has officially been approved. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners moved forward to include funding in the 2023 budget for the task force during a 4 to 3 vote during its January 18 meeting. The budget was approved for $250,000 after a preliminary cycle of research that was completed over the course of more than a year.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4

Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts

It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

The developer who created today’s Peachtree City — and gets little credit for it

Maybe you do not believe in Divine intervention. Perhaps it’s all just a series of miraculous coincidences. A young guy from Europe, who studied at Georgia Tech, and is working in Georgia goes to a residential real estate developer out of Thomson, Georgia, and gives him a pitch on this new “garden city” concept they are implementing in the United Kingdom, building entirely new cities in rural areas.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

