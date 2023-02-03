ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Rock & Roll Rewind: Bo Diddley and the Greatest Teenage Dance Party Ever

By c d kaplan
Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDIWM_0kbbGfTe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoeOl_0kbbGfTe00
(Chess Records / Wikipedia)

Rock & Roll lifer c d kaplan is chock full of memories. Here are today’s:

No reason to bury the lede.

This is about the Greatest Teenage Dance Party ever.

Rock & Roll Radio — soon enough commercialized as Top 40, News, Weather & Sports — ascended on Louisville in the summer of ’58 when WAKY took over a stale has been at 790 AM. The station announced its arrival by playing “The Purple People Eater” in tape loop for, I dunno, a couple of days, a week.

Long enough to get our undivided attention.

Early in ’62 the station hired a noon-3:00 jock named Greg Mason. An entrepreneurial sort, he started producing Friday night concerts late that summer. I remember Del Shannon was one. The Marvelettes, or maybe it was Martha & the Vandellas, was another.

And, on the last Friday night of August, before the start of school, the Greatest Teenage Dance Party ever.

This I swear is true.

Highland American Legion Post, in that concrete block building across from Assumption HS on Bardstown Road. There used to be a log cabin in front of it, but it was torn down to build a parking lot for the school.

Bo Diddley.

With the Duchess.

And Jerome Green with a couple maracas in each hand.

It was teenage rock & roll heaven. The most primal of the Founding Fathers playing in my neighborhood.

It seemed like every HS kid within a hundred miles was there.

Fire Marshalls were obviously off duty that night. Or promoter Mason had taken care of
them. There were girls perched on their dates’ shoulders. Many of those guys were standing on chairs that had been set on top of tables.

It was rock rock rock Rock & Roll High School.

It was — cue the Jerry Lee — High School Confidential.

They're boppin' at the high school hop/ Shakin' at the high school hop/ Hoppin' at the high school rock/ Rockin' at the high school hop/ Well, everybody hoppin’/Everybody's boppin’/ Boppin' at the high school hop

You’ve seen dance party scenes in movies, where it's just too too crowded, seems too cinematic, done just for effect.

Bo Diddley show was all that. Magnified. Like through the Web Telescope.

More than 60 years on, I still get chills.

Don’t remember whom I was with.

Don’t remember what songs Bo Diddley played other than maybe “Road Runner.”

What I recall is it was fantastical.

And knowing, “Here in the middle of this is where I want to be from now on.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos

Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy