Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man charged with battery and theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021 the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
WAND TV
U-Haul driver apprehended after police chase in Menard County
MENARD CO., Ill. (WAND) — The driver of a U-Haul box truck was apprehended after leading law enforcement in a pursuit on IL-97 in Menard County. According to a release from the Menard County Sheriff's Office, the department was contacted for assistance by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Mason Co. advised of a report that a motorist had been shot and pursued by the suspected shooter, the driver of a U-Haul box truck.
25newsnow.com
Police: Convicted felon arrested on multiple gun offenses, warrants in Pontiac
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A convicted felon from Chicago has been arrested on numerous warrants and weapons offenses after police responded to a home with the man and a juvenile allegedly destroying property inside. Pontiac Police responded at around 12:21 p.m. February 3 to a home on Motorola Drive....
Central Illinois Proud
Sweetheart or scam? FBI warns of dangers in online dating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — As Valentine’s Day approaches, the FBI is reminding those looking for love to keep themselves safe from online dating scams and theft. According to a press release from FBI Springfield on Monday, more than 19,000 Americans fell victims to “romance scams” in 2022, with preliminary estimates showing that victim loss totaled over $739 million.
Central Illinois Proud
Minnesota solar company seeking to break ground in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted not to move forward with plans for a solar farm. This decision was made Tuesday during a six-hour meeting that included presentations from the developers and public comment. SolarStone is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company looking...
starvedrock.media
Attempted Murder Defendant From Streator Asks To Represent Himself In Court
As of now, a Streator man thinks he can be his best defense against an attempted murder charge. Twenty-year-old Courtney Perkins was in court recently and told the judge he didn't want the help of the public defender's office and instead wants to represent himself on charges of attempted murder, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance. The judge obliged and set another status hearing for next Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Annie Malone honored with CityLink bus signs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of Black History Month, CityLink recognized one of the pioneers of the Black beauty industry with roots in Peoria. The mass transit service celebrated Annie Malone Thursday with two bus signs. CityLink staff said they’re working with Malone’s great-nephew to help share her story.
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
25newsnow.com
Cure Violence project starting proposal selection, local group concerned with requirements
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After presenting their findings to the city, Cure Violence global is taking the next steps to start its violence reduction initiative in the city. Throughout February, they’ll be accepting proposals from community-based organizations to lead the violence interruption initiatives in the East Bluff neighborhood. Whichever organizations are chosen will have to hire a program director, a supervisor, five violence interrupters, and two community outreach workers.
