ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Most Indiana parents approve of their schools and what is taught, Gallup finds

By Lee V. Gaines
Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZ6K3_0kbbFzv900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3055K4_0kbbFzv900
More than 3,000 parents participated in the survey conducted by the Indiana Department of Education and Gallup in 2022. (Indiana Department of Indiana)

A new statewide poll shows the vast majority of Indiana parents surveyed approve of their child’s school.

More than 3,000 parents participated in the survey conducted by the Indiana Department of Education and Gallup last year. The major findings also include parent opinions on safety, college access and affordability, as well as the subject matter taught in schools.

The data was presented at a meeting of the State Board of Education this week. The survey was conducted by mail using randomly selected addresses of Indiana parents of school-aged children. According to Gallup, the results are a statistically accurate representation of the opinions of Indiana parents.

Overall, 88 percent of parents who responded to the survey said they were satisfied with the quality of their child’s school. Satisfaction was especially high among parents whose children are in elementary school and parents in rural and small communities throughout the state — at 90 percent and 96 percent respectively.

Another key takeaway: only 2 percent of parents surveyed said they are both aware of and disagree with the subjects and topics taught in their school. Those who fall into this category were not statistically different from the rest of the parents surveyed regarding race, income, population density, education or internet access, according to a report released by the IDOE.

But parents who were unhappy with the subject matter taught at their schools were more likely to consider a college education less important or “completely unimportant” compared to other parents.

“Coming into this, I mean, we truly wanted to know, right. You have to look in the mirror and see. And so our parents spoke loud and clear on this,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

The finding is notable given recent protests at school board meetings and claims by conservative groups, activists and politicians that schools are indoctrinating children into liberal ideologies.

“That very, very small percentage — that 2 percent — is very loud, very organized. And they get a lot of airplay,” said Scott Bess, a board member and executive director of Purdue Polytechnic High School.

Bess said he hoped that publicization of the survey results would quell the idea that many parents are unsatisfied or upset with what’s happening inside schools.

“Even the 92 percent, 95 percent of parents who are satisfied, they're not yelling and pounding on tables and showing up,” he said. “And I think this, this really illustrates that point.”

Key findings:

  • 88 percent of Indiana parents are satisfied with the quality of their child’s school.
  • Most parents know and approve of the subject material taught in their child’s school. Among the 7 percent who disapprove of the subject material, only 2 percent said they were aware of what was being taught.
  • Nearly half of parents (47 percent) in low-income households in micro- and metropolitan areas said they worry often about their child’s safety at school — compared to about 33 percent of all parents.
  • Most parents said post-secondary education was accessible (72 percent of parents) but only 27 percent said it was affordable.
  • Awareness of the Indiana 21st Century Scholars program is inconsistent among parents.
  • Nearly one third of parents of seniors in high school said they don’t believe their child is prepared for life after high school.
  • Seven in 10 parents said their child plans to pursue additional education or training after high school.
  • Only about half of high school parents are aware of the Indiana College Core, which is a block of 30 credit hours that transfers to Indiana public colleges and universities.


But not all of the survey data is positive; 14 percent of parents surveyed said they don’t feel their school is open to feedback on the subject matter they cover. And roughly a third of parents said they worry often or very often about their child’s safety at school.

Concerns about safety are greatest among parents in lower-income households in micro- and metropolitan areas. Additionally, 23 percent of parents in low-income households said their children worry about their safety at school — compared to 16 percent of all parents and 19 percent of parents with children in middle or high school.

The results also showed that Indiana parents are concerned about college affordability, and there’s inconsistency in awareness about certain state programs and initiatives.

For example, only six in 10 middle school parents said they were aware of the 21st Century Scholars program, which covers tuition costs for lower income students at participating Indiana colleges and universities. The program is available to seventh and eighth grade students who meet the eligibility requirements. Legislation that would automatically enroll students in the program was approved by the House Education Committee this week.

“Even among parents who are aware of this scholarship program, only 27 percent agree that education beyond high school is affordable to anyone in the state of Indiana who needs it, suggesting there are some significant concerns around affordability of post-secondary education,” said Kelsey Peaper, assistant director of school support at IDOE.

Peaper said the results indicate there’s more work to be done to increase parent involvement in the education system.

“Engaging families and parents more in this process and in their child's education is definitely an area of growth that we see at the department,” she said.

Access the full report on the parent survey from the IDOE here .

Contact WFYI education reporter Lee V. Gaines at lgaines@wfyi.org. Follow on Twitter: @LeeVGaines .
Copyright 2023 WFYI Public Media. To see more, visit WFYI Public Media .

Comments / 2

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras

Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers.  Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana

(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana schools working to cut down on student vaping

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Over the last decade, vaping has emerged into an epidemic of alarming proportions among U.S. teenagers. Last year, 20% of middle and high schoolers admitted to using nicotine products – despite the health dangers. Indiana schools are working to keep kids from getting hooked.
INDIANA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?

The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Evicted renters in Indiana can apply to have record expunged

— The Indiana General Assembly has passed a bill that allows renters who have been previously evicted to apply to have that eviction action expunged. A renter can file a petition through their local court system to have an eviction removed from their record for cases where the eviction order was dismissed, the court ruled in favor of the renter or the renter worked to rectify the situation.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Drug Repository programs could be coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Pharmaceutical medications are one of the most expensive pieces of health care. A bill at the statehouse would allow more access to people in need. "The most common one that we distribute is approximately $4,000 a month,” Brad Plunkett , the Director of Pharmacy Services at the Damien Center said. “That's where it's really difficult to have someone who wants to donate medicine back. "
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy