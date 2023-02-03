Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area
While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
AAD Shriners ‘Winter Wine Down’ Coming To Duluth Area With Great Silent Auction Items
It's always great you can find things to do during the winter months, especially when it benefits a worthy cause. If you love wine and craft beer, then you'll absolutely want to put the Winter Wind Down on your social calendar!. The AAD Shriners Oddmen, located at 5152 Miller Trunk...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Annual Event Supports Superior Wisconsin Athletics Department
February can be kind of a lull month in the Twin Ports region. Sure, some events are happening, but usually with the less than favorable weather, there is a lot of stay inside time. Perfect for this time of the year, are fundraising events that can be held indoors. Even...
Superior To Restructure Elementary School Boundaries + Possible Consolidation
The Superior School District has started a conversation that may affect many families in the city. District Administrator, Dr. Amy Starzecki sent an e-mail to families explaining the potential changes that may be taking place in the 2024-2025 school year. During the school board meeting on Monday, February 6, information...
Duluth’s Allete Commits To $2.5 Billion 385-Mile Power Line As Part Of National Grid Improvements
Access to electric power has never been more important than right now. Reliable transmission lines - as part of the national power grid - form the backbone of future investments in technology. And with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, that demand will only increase. That's why two of...
Inside The Abandoned John A. Johnson Elementary School In Two Harbors
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A walk-up to the front doors indicates that a fresh paint job is needed. A Peek Inside. I'm no expert, but if I peek inside a window...
UPDATE: Duluth Police Update Public On Individual Who Barricaded Himself At Greysolon Apartments
In an update shared with the public Monday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department shared that the individual who had barricaded themself in an apartment eventually surrendered peacefully. In the update, the department noted that after four hours of negotiating with the individual, the tactical response team breached the door where...
Summary Of Duluth Police Department’s 2022 Stop Data Report, Offering Gender + Race Details
While the individual bits of data have always been public information, they've never been collected and released in a form that's accessible to most people. The Duluth Police Department has released their first-ever comprehensive Stop Data Report - covering the 2022 calendar year. City leaders and department heads hope that...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0