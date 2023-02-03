Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Officiant Spilled The Tea On Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance continues to captivate the internet, no more so than during their date night at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. And even though they got married (twice) last summer, new details are still coming out about their incredible love story. There have been snippets of both weddings courtesy of Lopez’s newsletter and information from guests like Kevin Smith. But now their officiant (of their second wedding ceremony) on Affleck’s private island near Savannah, Georgia, has spilt the tea on watching the couple exchange vows.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True
Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi announces tragic death of stepson Grayson, 22, after ‘unbearable’ cancer battle in emotional post
THE REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has announced that her stepson Grayson has passed away. The 22-year-old had been suffering with cancer since 2006. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 44-year-old Gretchen posted several photos from over the years as part of the heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Slade Smiley's late son.
Dennis Quaid Dropped A Huge Parent Trap Revelation Via Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero"
If you’re a ‘90s kid like me, you will no doubt also have a deep, abiding love for the 1998 classic The Parent Trap. Arguably one of Lindsay Lohan’s best movie roles, and famous for having one of the most iconic antagonists of all time, this film is a rare example of a remake being better than the original. Actor Dennis Quaid, who starred as Nick Parker, the father to twins Hallie and Annie (both played by Lohan), has now revived the urge to rewatch the movie with a hilariously on-point TikTok, which poked fun at the movie’s plot.
Kendall Jenner’s Colored Tights Prove That Cheugy Can Be Chic
Kendall Jenner is known to give sartorial odes to the early aughts, wearing ‘ugly’ trends ranging from platform flip-flops to UGG boots. The latest item she pulled from the fashion archives is an accessory straight out of Blair Waldorf’s playbook. And, as per usual, she slayed. The...
Kit Harington Announced Rose Leslie’s 2nd Pregnancy With An Adorable Story
The best love story to come out of Game of Thrones remains Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s. The former co-stars are now parents to a 2-year-old son, with another baby on the way. When Harington appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Feb. 3, he surprised the host by announcing Leslie’s pregnancy as he gave an adorable update on their toddler.
All The Clues Kaity & Zach Are Together After The Bachelor
Just three weeks into Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Zach and his potential suitors are already going on the kinds of dates usually reserved for much later in the show. It started with the season’s first one-on-one date, during which Zach brought Christina Mandrell to meet his entire family (which stirred up some jealousy among the rest of the women).
The Bachelor?
Of all the contestants on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Brianna Thorbourne started with a major advantage: a pre-show first impression rose. Viewers voted for Brianna to get the honor when she first appeared on September’s Bachelorette finale, and she arrived at the mansion wearing a very on-theme rose dress. However, while the rose should have been a confidence booster for Brianna during the early part of the season, it seemed to have the opposite effect — to the point that Brianna left The Bachelor during the Feb. 6 episode.
All The Clues About Aly & Zach’s Relationship Status After The Bachelor
In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.
Love Island May Have Just Lost Its Main Character
Week three has been a curious outing for Love Island, starting off with a set of explosives and featuring a rotation of couplings and connections which has had all the passion of a corporate restructuring. Cast your mind back to the end of Week Two, and Tom and Ellie’s clandestine kiss on the terrace had been cinematically set against Olivia gushing about her second chance with Tom and how she feels she may really be about to pursue things with him. Opening up this week’s episode, we then see the talk of Tom’s infidelity (it’s not that, but we’ll call it that because it’s exciting and dramatic) travel through the villa. You think that the info is due to gradually move through the villa like a game of Chinese whispers but when Will tells Tanya who tells Zara, Zara abandons the entire game running straight to Olivia with the intel, dragging Zara behind with her and yelling “girl power”. It’s not about “girl power” of course, she just wanted a front row seat to viewing her enemy crumble, and who can blame her? If I was in her position, with how Olivia’s treated her in the villa, I would’ve summoned everyone to the fire pit to announce it to as big an audience as possible.
Florence Pugh Just Recreated Winona Ryder's Beetlejuice Wedding Look
This year’s Critics Circle Film Awards might’ve taken place in a swanky Mayfair hotel in London, but actor Florence Pugh’s striking red look for the occasion channelled more than a hint of the seven seas. I have to admit, Pugh’s dramatic brimmed hat looks a lot like Puss in Boots’ trademark headwear: a jaunty, musketeer-style d'Artagnan hat.
The Last Of Us
Joel and Ellie are in for a ride in The Last of Us Episode 4. And so are the viewers. More and more, the HBO Max adaptation is proving that in the Cordyceps-ravaged world, it’s kill or be killed. And unfortunately for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), ugly mushroom zombies are no longer the lone threats. There’s a new slew of vicious, murderous characters, and none scarier than the rebel faction leader Kathleen. Played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, Kathleen is the de facto leader of The Hunters, a group of rebels in Kansas City, and an entirely new character.
Rachel Fuda Gave Birth Just Weeks Before RHONJ Season 13
Even though The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 newcomer Rachel Fuda is friends with Melissa Gorga, she didn’t watch the Bravo series until she was pregnant and quarantined during COVID. Still, the 31-year-old mom of three made every effort to give her RHONJ co-stars a “fair shot” and refrained from “picking sides” when she joined the show as a full-time cast member. Because of her connection to the Gorgas though, she and Melissa’s feuding sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, never hit it off, and, no, Rachel did not attend her August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.
Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year
Song of the Year is always a big award at the Grammys, but it was an especially tricky race during the Feb. 5 ceremony, with several fan favorites competing for the honor. Beyoncé could have added to her record-breaking evening with a win for “Break My Soul,” for example, while Swifties hoped that Taylor Swift might score the trophy for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” (She won Best Music Video, but nothing during the Sunday night telecast.) Adele, Lizzo, and Harry Styles were other artists with huge fandoms rallying behind them. However, Song of the Year went to a dark horse: Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.”
