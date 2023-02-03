Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Had A Secret Reunion At The Grammys
The 2023 Grammys were quite the eventful night with Beyoncé becoming the most awarded artist in history, Harry Styles winning Album of the Year, and Adele finally getting to meet Dwayne Johnson. But there’s one moment that has the Swifties all abuzz, and that’s Taylor Swift going over to Harry Styles’ table to have yet another Grammys catch-up. A secret reunion, if you will.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Bustle
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True
Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Bustle
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Puppets Now
Following the release of their revealing Netflix docuseries and the bombshell tell-all Spare, many royal spectators have been curious to know what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next move will be. Well, in a surprising turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been turned into puppets and have made their stage debut alongside some of the world’s biggest celebrities — kind of.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Bustle
Kendall Jenner’s Colored Tights Prove That Cheugy Can Be Chic
Kendall Jenner is known to give sartorial odes to the early aughts, wearing ‘ugly’ trends ranging from platform flip-flops to UGG boots. The latest item she pulled from the fashion archives is an accessory straight out of Blair Waldorf’s playbook. And, as per usual, she slayed. The...
Bustle
Dennis Quaid Dropped A Huge Parent Trap Revelation Via Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero"
If you’re a ‘90s kid like me, you will no doubt also have a deep, abiding love for the 1998 classic The Parent Trap. Arguably one of Lindsay Lohan’s best movie roles, and famous for having one of the most iconic antagonists of all time, this film is a rare example of a remake being better than the original. Actor Dennis Quaid, who starred as Nick Parker, the father to twins Hallie and Annie (both played by Lohan), has now revived the urge to rewatch the movie with a hilariously on-point TikTok, which poked fun at the movie’s plot.
Bustle
Beyoncé Has Officially Won The Most Grammys Ever & Twitter Is Losing It
It’s time to rename the Grammy Awards to the Beyoncé Awards. The “Formation” singer is now the Grammys’ most awarded artist ever after breaking the record for the most wins of all time during the 2023 ceremony on Feb. 5. Beyoncé now has 32 Grammys, beating the record set by the late composer Georg Solti, who won 31 trophies throughout his career. Beyoncé tied his record after winning Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT” during the ceremony — but couldn’t accept that award in person because host Trevor Noah said she was “stuck in traffic.” Finally, once she made it to the ceremony, Beyoncé broke the record by taking home Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.
Bustle
All The Clues About Aly & Zach’s Relationship Status After The Bachelor
In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.
Bustle
All The Clues Kaity & Zach Are Together After The Bachelor
Just three weeks into Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Zach and his potential suitors are already going on the kinds of dates usually reserved for much later in the show. It started with the season’s first one-on-one date, during which Zach brought Christina Mandrell to meet his entire family (which stirred up some jealousy among the rest of the women).
Bustle
Love Island May Have Just Lost Its Main Character
Week three has been a curious outing for Love Island, starting off with a set of explosives and featuring a rotation of couplings and connections which has had all the passion of a corporate restructuring. Cast your mind back to the end of Week Two, and Tom and Ellie’s clandestine kiss on the terrace had been cinematically set against Olivia gushing about her second chance with Tom and how she feels she may really be about to pursue things with him. Opening up this week’s episode, we then see the talk of Tom’s infidelity (it’s not that, but we’ll call it that because it’s exciting and dramatic) travel through the villa. You think that the info is due to gradually move through the villa like a game of Chinese whispers but when Will tells Tanya who tells Zara, Zara abandons the entire game running straight to Olivia with the intel, dragging Zara behind with her and yelling “girl power”. It’s not about “girl power” of course, she just wanted a front row seat to viewing her enemy crumble, and who can blame her? If I was in her position, with how Olivia’s treated her in the villa, I would’ve summoned everyone to the fire pit to announce it to as big an audience as possible.
Bustle
Matt Hancock’s Latest TikTok Is The Most Matt Hancock Thing Ever
Following his scandal-fuelled resignation as the government's Health Secretary in 2021, Matt Hancock has moved on to a string of surprising new ventures. From his controversial appearance on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to the underwhelming release of his book Pandemic Diaries, the West Suffolk MP has managed to remain in the public consciousness — and perhaps not always for the right reasons. Now, the politician has migrated to TikTok, where he is taking over your FYP with the most Matt Hancock content imaginable.
Bustle
Lizzo Wore A Spicy Bustier Gown On The 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Year after year, Lizzo proves she knows how to work the Grammys red carpet. Her 2020 strapless Atelier Versace gown was so good, in fact, that it was immortalized with a Madame Tussaud’s wax figure. But her 2023 Grammys look — a spicy kumquat bustier gown — is likely her best so far, and she had the perfect accessory on her arm: boyfriend Myke Wright, aka the luckiest man alive.
Bustle
Happy Valley
Warning: spoilers ahead for the finale of Happy Valley. After eight gripping years on our screens, crime drama Happy Valley has finally brought Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s near-decade long entanglement to a dramatic close. The finale, which aired on Feb. 5, which featured one final tense confrontation between the pair, has been widely praised for both staying true to the show’s ethos and trading in high-octane stunts and explosive fight scenes for a surprisingly understated face-off around the kitchen table. But the show’s creator, Sally Wainwright, has revealed that the ending could’ve turned out very differently indeed.
Bustle
After 24 Years Of Disney Vacations, I Finally Took A Park Trip On My Own
Growing up, I never found Disney vacations to be a divisive topic. What’s not to like? You bask in the sun while meeting life-size versions of animated characters and punctuate your day with roller-coasters and delicious snacks. But by the time you near 30, people start to have opinions on the matter. “Again?” is the most frequent response I’m met with upon telling friends of an upcoming Mickey-adjacent trip. “Why?” being the close runner-up.
Bustle
Viola Davis Earned Her EGOT At The 2023 Grammys
It’s always exciting when a star earns the coveted (and very rare) honor of an EGOT — aka, achieving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Before the 2023 Grammy Awards, only 17 celebrities had the distinction of earning all four. But on Feb. 5, Viola Davis became EGOT winner No. 18.
Bustle
Florence Pugh Just Recreated Winona Ryder's Beetlejuice Wedding Look
This year’s Critics Circle Film Awards might’ve taken place in a swanky Mayfair hotel in London, but actor Florence Pugh’s striking red look for the occasion channelled more than a hint of the seven seas. I have to admit, Pugh’s dramatic brimmed hat looks a lot like Puss in Boots’ trademark headwear: a jaunty, musketeer-style d'Artagnan hat.
Bustle
The Meaning Of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Lyrics
One of 2022’s biggest hits is also one of the oddest in recent memory. After years of making genre-defying, web-savvy soul music as a member of The Internet, Steve Lacy broke out as a solo artist with “Bad Habit,” which landed him major Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The lead single from his solo sophomore album Gemini Rights is an adventurous R&B anthem containing so many quotable lines wrapped in numerous hypnotic melodies that TikTok users immediately latched onto the song, helping it reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Comments / 0