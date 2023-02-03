Week three has been a curious outing for Love Island, starting off with a set of explosives and featuring a rotation of couplings and connections which has had all the passion of a corporate restructuring. Cast your mind back to the end of Week Two, and Tom and Ellie’s clandestine kiss on the terrace had been cinematically set against Olivia gushing about her second chance with Tom and how she feels she may really be about to pursue things with him. Opening up this week’s episode, we then see the talk of Tom’s infidelity (it’s not that, but we’ll call it that because it’s exciting and dramatic) travel through the villa. You think that the info is due to gradually move through the villa like a game of Chinese whispers but when Will tells Tanya who tells Zara, Zara abandons the entire game running straight to Olivia with the intel, dragging Zara behind with her and yelling “girl power”. It’s not about “girl power” of course, she just wanted a front row seat to viewing her enemy crumble, and who can blame her? If I was in her position, with how Olivia’s treated her in the villa, I would’ve summoned everyone to the fire pit to announce it to as big an audience as possible.

