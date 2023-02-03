Billies dunk Canyon Lake

Fredericksburg High School basketball standout Asher Goehmann goes up for a jump shot against a Navarro defender on Jan. 20 .— Standard-Radio Post/Cary Burgess

Fredericksburg High School basketball standout Daniel Schultz goes up for a power slam against Navarro on Jan. 20 at the FHS Performance Gym.—Standard-Radio Post/Cary Burgess

By Cary Burgess

Sports Editor

The Fredericksburg High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Canyon Lake last Tuesday, 39-38.

Layton Beyer knocked down a bucket with six seconds left in the game, leading the Billies to their second consecutive win.

“It was good to get a win,” Head Coach Tim Kaman said. “They seem to match up well with us, but we had to come from behind in the first half. Luckily, Layton Beyer made a great play and hit a shot with about six seconds left to give us a one-point lead and we were able to hold them off.”

Kaman described the game as being competitive.

“It was back and forth, and we got down as much as ten points,” Kaman said. “We were able to get back in the game and we made plays down the stretch and hit some free throws, which is big for us.”

The Billies have struggled at the free throw line this season but shot 9-of-11 for 82 percent at the charity stripe against Canyon Lake.

“Those were definitely key for us,” Kaman said.

Daniel Schultz recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Billies.

The weather forced schedule changes in the Billies basketball schedule this week.

Instead of playing on Tuesday night like normal, the Billies will play against Comal Davenport on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:15 p.m. at the Fredericksburg High School Performance Gym.

After that, they will quickly turn around and play Bandera on the road at 6:15 p.m. at Bandera High School on Friday, Feb. 3.

“It’s unfortunate with the weather,” Kaman said. “This is probably the biggest week for us because we have to win on Thursday and Friday. If we do that, we have a really good shot at making the playoffs.”

Kaman said a loss Thursday would make it tough for the team in the long run.

“If we don’t win Thursday, we have to win on Friday and get some help,” Kaman said. “I’d like to win both of them so we can control what we do. It’s going to be a huge week for us.”

Kaman said he wants to see the Billies play with a sense of urgency.

“In the situation that we are in,” Kaman said. “We should be like an animal trapped at bay. We’ve got to do everything we can do to survive.”

Kaman said the ultimate recipe for his team will be winning three out of the next five games.

“If we can win three out of the next five,” Kaman said. “I think we will be in good shape. We’ve got to win one at a time first.”

Up next, the Battlin’ Billies had to postpone their Tuesday night game against Davenport due to icy weather.

The Billies are scheduled to face Davenport at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the FHS Performance Gym. They will play Bandera at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in Bandera.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

FHS 39, Canyon Lake 38

at Canyon Lake

FHS 8 15 5 11 - 39

CLHS 11 9 7 11 - 38

Individual stats:

Points Scored: Daniel Schultz 13, Asher Goehmann 9, Layton Beyer 5, Will Degenhardt 4, Landon Kovar 4, Barrett Greene 2, Reed Spies 2.

2-pointers: Daniel Schultz 6, Asher Goehmann 2, Landon Kovar 2, Will Degenhardt 1, Layton Beyer 1.

3-pointers: Asher Goehmann 1, Layton Beyer 1.

Rebounds: Daniel Schultz 12, Will Degenhardt 4, Barrett Greene 2, Asher Goehmann 2, Reed Spies 1.

Assists: Asher Goehmann 3, Barrett Greene 2, Will Degenhardt 2, Daniel Schultz 2, Cameron Tait 1, Mark DiCuffa 1.

Steals: Will Degenhardt 3, Reed Spies 2, Barrett Greene 1, Mark DiCuffa 1, Asher Goehmann 1.

Blocks: Will Degenhardt 1, Reed Spies 1.