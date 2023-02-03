Local UCSB Professor talks with our Morning News Team about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Our News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sat down with UCSB Professor Gerardo Aldana to discuss how they officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Professor Aldana, not only, lended their expertise as a cultural consultant in the sequel "Black Panther Wakanda Forever", but officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo in the movie.

With just a week or so away from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival our Morning News Team gave our viewers a sneak peak into the making of "Black Panther Wakanda Forever" and a chance to meet a local MCU hero.

Watch the full segment above to hear more.

