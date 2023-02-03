ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Local UCSB Professor talks with our Morning News Team about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Our News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sat down with UCSB Professor Gerardo Aldana to discuss how they officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Professor Aldana, not only, lended their expertise as a cultural consultant in the sequel "Black Panther Wakanda Forever", but officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo in the movie.

With just a week or so away from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival our Morning News Team gave our viewers a sneak peak into the making of "Black Panther Wakanda Forever" and a chance to meet a local MCU hero.

Watch the full segment above to hear more.

The post Local UCSB Professor talks with our Morning News Team about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Local boutique transforms fashion landscape through emphasis on sustainability

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— One local Santa Barbara business is changing the way people see fashion, one vintage piece at a time. Sarah Anticouni runs a boutique called Sarah’s Groovy Vintage Consignment. It’s filled with one of a kind second hand pieces. She says that when it comes to fashion sustainability is key.   We will be The post Local boutique transforms fashion landscape through emphasis on sustainability appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Carbajal talks SOTU, oil reserve, and spy balloon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal appeared live on News Channel 3-12 Monday. The Democrat spoke with Beth Farnsworth and Scott Hennessee about the upcoming State of the Union Address, and working under new Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. Carbajal was also asked about concerns from Republicans regarding the Strategic The post Carbajal talks SOTU, oil reserve, and spy balloon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local equality advocates highlight importance of Black History Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- February 1st marks the start of Black History Month. We spoke to local equality advocates about the importance of understanding history.  “The way that we understand how we got to where we are dictates how we move forward,” said Blake Thomas, who is the Director of Intercultural Programs at Westmont. He uses a relationship The post Local equality advocates highlight importance of Black History Month appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The U.S. Drought Monitor reports both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are improving with their drought status. This is due to the rainstorms that hit the Central Coast last month. Local farmers say this helps their harvesting routine for at least a year. This monitor is updated every Thursday. There The post Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy