Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
NBC Sports
Chiefs make a skill player IR swap to kick off Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — As Super Bowl week begins, the Chiefs made a couple notable roster moves on Monday. The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off Injured Reserve and put receiver Mecole Hardman on IR. Edwards-Helaire, 23, had been on IR since November with a high ankle sprain. But before...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Patriots Reportedly Hire New Offensive Line Coach In Surprising Move
The Patriots reportedly have a new offensive line coach. New England on Monday hired Adrian Klemm, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Klemm served as Oregon’s associate head coach, O-line coach and run game coordinator in 2022. He also coached the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line from 2019 through 2021.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join staff
Denver is looking at bringing in a longtime special teams coach for their staff. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join them in some capacity for the 2023 season. Westhoff, 75, last coached for the Saints under Sean Payton...
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey says all his fellow Pro Bowlers want to know is if Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson
The Lamar Jackson contract situation is poised to be the talk of the NFL offseason, and not just with fans and the media. NFL players also want to know whether Jackson is going to get a lucrative long-term contract to remain in Baltimore, according to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey...
NBC Sports
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
NBC Sports
Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest
One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
Yardbarker
Matt Patricia's days with Patriots could be numbered after coaching additions
The Patriots are set to hire Oregon's Adrian Klemm as offensive line coach, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, another move by head coach Bill Belichick to reshape the team's offense after a poor performance in 2022. New England recently added Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator, luring him back to the Pats...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
