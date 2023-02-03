Read full article on original website
Mickey Mckernan
4d ago
if anyone deserves another opportunity it's Steve Wilks. he's been screwed twice in the last 3 years and it was unfair. good for you Steve
Reply(3)
9
Mike
4d ago
I hope Steve gets the DC job in San Fran. Great guy and deserves a break. He was given a raw deal in Arizona after only a year in the job with a substandard team.
Reply
3
Steven Hairston
4d ago
he should go to a team in the nfc south if possible, and beat the brakes off the panthers twice a year. lol
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Herring Spawn Hunting In San Francisco BayThe Lost Anchovy (TLA)
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news
During his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens, the legendary Ray Lewis was one of the top linebackers and overall defensive players in the league. And now, it looks like he’s going to be giving back to his former team in an incredibly unique way by working with current star linebacker Roquan Smith. During this Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind
The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
Tom Brady Was Asked If There's A Chance He'll Play Again
Because of last year's abrupt retirement, not everyone believes Tom Brady is done playing football. The quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, exactly a year removed from his first short-lived farewell. Whether it's skepticism or hope, the NFL world is wondering if Brady will feel another ...
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today
As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
Look: Aaron Donald Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Aaron Donald isn't going anywhere. Donald, who is one of the best pass rushers of this generation, posted a video to his Twitter saying that he's coming back for the 2023 season. He filmed it after a workout. There had been rumors about Donald calling it a career, but those have now been put to ...
Report: Cardinals Expected to Hire Coach Early Next Week
The Arizona Cardinals may be closing in on their guy, says Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
Football World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Sean Payton Comment
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is making headlines this week due to his comments about his former FOX colleague Sean Payton. During a recent conversation with Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV, Bradshaw analyzed Payton's move from the Saints to the Broncos. Bradshaw revealed ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Hilarious Offer For Jerry Jones
As part of an upcoming Super Bowl ad campaign, future Hall of Fame tight end is getting involved in a ton of media activities this week. And during one interview, he made a tempting offer to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Gronkowski offered his services as a ...
Football World Reacts To 'Frontrunner' Emerging In Derek Carr Trade
Since the NFL regular season ended, fans have wondered where Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will play next season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a potential destination may have emerged for the 4-time Pro Bowl selection. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport reported that the ...
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
NFL World Reacts To Mark Andrews Blunt Comment About Ravens Offense
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had some interesting thoughts on the state of his team's search for a new offensive coordinator as well as the state of the league overall. Speaking to NBC's Chris Simms, Andrews made it pretty clear that with the way the league is moving towards pass-first ...
Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week
Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 37