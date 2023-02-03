ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Mckernan
4d ago

if anyone deserves another opportunity it's Steve Wilks. he's been screwed twice in the last 3 years and it was unfair. good for you Steve

Mike
4d ago

I hope Steve gets the DC job in San Fran. Great guy and deserves a break. He was given a raw deal in Arizona after only a year in the job with a substandard team.

Steven Hairston
4d ago

he should go to a team in the nfc south if possible, and beat the brakes off the panthers twice a year. lol

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News

Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
DENVER, CO
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news

During his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens, the legendary Ray Lewis was one of the top linebackers and overall defensive players in the league. And now, it looks like he’s going to be giving back to his former team in an incredibly unique way by working with current star linebacker Roquan Smith. During this Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
PHOENIX, NY
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Asked If There's A Chance He'll Play Again

Because of last year's abrupt retirement, not everyone believes Tom Brady is done playing football. The quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, exactly a year removed from his first short-lived farewell. Whether it's skepticism or hope, the NFL world is wondering if Brady will feel another ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Donald Announces Decision On 2023 Season

Aaron Donald isn't going anywhere. Donald, who is one of the best pass rushers of this generation, posted a video to his Twitter saying that he's coming back for the 2023 season. He filmed it after a workout. There had been rumors about Donald calling it a career, but those have now been put to ...
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Hilarious Offer For Jerry Jones

As part of an upcoming Super Bowl ad campaign, future Hall of Fame tight end is getting involved in a ton of media activities this week. And during one interview, he made a tempting offer to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Gronkowski offered his services as a ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
