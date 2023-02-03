Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today
As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Shocking Trade Rumor About Kevin Durant
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith noted that the Boston Celtics could trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Kyrie Irving Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Relationship With Kevin Durant After Shocking Trade Request
Kyrie reveals his current standing with Kevin Durant.
Tom Brady Was Asked If There's A Chance He'll Play Again
Because of last year's abrupt retirement, not everyone believes Tom Brady is done playing football. The quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, exactly a year removed from his first short-lived farewell. Whether it's skepticism or hope, the NFL world is wondering if Brady will feel another ...
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news
During his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens, the legendary Ray Lewis was one of the top linebackers and overall defensive players in the league. And now, it looks like he’s going to be giving back to his former team in an incredibly unique way by working with current star linebacker Roquan Smith. During this Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Lakers Coach Had 'Heated Verbal Exchange' With Star Player Last Night
LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still lost the game and apparently had some internal discord during it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and veteran guard Russell Westbrook had a "brief, heated verbal ...
Stephen A. Smith And Jay Williams Get Snippy In Epic Fight Over Kyrie Irving
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Hilarious Offer For Jerry Jones
As part of an upcoming Super Bowl ad campaign, future Hall of Fame tight end is getting involved in a ton of media activities this week. And during one interview, he made a tempting offer to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Gronkowski offered his services as a ...
Video: Things Getting Very Heated On 'First Take' This Morning
Things got a bit tense during Monday morning's edition of First Take. Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were getting into it as they were discussing the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade that went down on Sunday. Smith asked Williams if he was finished talking which led Williams to fire back ...
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
Football World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Sean Payton Comment
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is making headlines this week due to his comments about his former FOX colleague Sean Payton. During a recent conversation with Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV, Bradshaw analyzed Payton's move from the Saints to the Broncos. Bradshaw revealed ...
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
'Frontrunner' For Derek Carr Trade Has Emerged
Derek Carr took a visit to New Orleans on Wednesday to meet with the Saints organization. The Raiders recently granted him permission to meet with any team that agrees to their compensation details in a possible trade. This is Carr's first and only visit with a prospective team so far, making the ...
Football World Reacts To Odd Question For Patrick Mahomes
One of the hallmarks of Super Bowl week: players and coaches being forced to answer outlandish questions. On Wednesday, someone asked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes how it feels to know that pop star Rihanna, this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, thinks he is the greatest QB ...
