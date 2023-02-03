ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

SNAP Emergency Money Could Be Restored if NJ Law Passes

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Td2DR_0kbbEKCv00

A new bill is heading to the desk of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. If passed, this law would boost the SNAP benefits of thousands of residents who will lose pandemic-era food assistance by the end of this month.

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Find: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

NJ SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program. The federal government pays for the cost of SNAP benefits and splits the cost of administering the program with individual states.

Since 2020, eligible households have received a temporary boost to their monthly SNAP benefits. SNAP emergency allotments are set to expire at the end of February, as previously reported by GOBankingRates, and New Jersey recipients will see their monthly payments drop to as low as $50.

According to nonprofit advocacy group Hunger Free New Jersey, New Jersey households who depend on SNAP emergency allotments will lose an average of $190 per household in monthly benefits, Patch reported.

“Nearly 770,000 New Jersey residents rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their tables,” the group writes. “This loss of maximized SNAP benefits will disproportionately affect seniors and people with disabilities, who are more likely to receive the minimum federal benefit.”

Under proposed law S-3491, state funds would raise the federal minimum from $50 to $95 per SNAP-eligible household, per Patch.

The New Jersey Monitor noted that this bill would require the Department of Human Services, which is the agency responsible for administering SNAP benefits in New Jersey, to pay for benefits using available federal aid before using state funds.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?
More: SNAP 2023: Everything To Know About Changes

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex), the bill’s main Assembly sponsor, said the increased minimum would keep SNAP benefits level for about 46,000 households, added the New Jersey Monitor.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Emergency Money Could Be Restored if NJ Law Passes

Comments / 26

Noelene Sganga
5d ago

prices are out of control people need this extra boost at least till inflation softens

Reply
9
Carol Hoousendove
5d ago

If you cannot feed them do not have kids you expect others to raise. Where is the man that was in bed with you call him.

Reply(3)
5
Gail Porada
4d ago

Great way to get rid of all us seniors, who worked all of our lives. Starve us to death! Oh yeah, now we're going to get $95 per month. That's $3.10 per day to eat.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Jake Wells

New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
94.5 PST

Free money — NJ workers urged to file for special tax credit

⚫ You could be eligible for a special tax credit worth thousands of dollars. ⚫ You don’t need kids to apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit. ⚫ Filing electronically will get your refund faster. If you worked last year or had your own business or farm, you might...
The Center Square

Lawmakers approve expansion of food assistance

(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are moving to provide more food assistance to low income residents with a pandemic-related expansion of the federal food stamp program set to expire next month. A proposal approved by the General Assembly last week, which is awaiting action by Gov. Phil Murphy, would increase the minimum monthly benefit under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, from $50 to $95 for qualifying households. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month

Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
TEXAS STATE
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market

NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
NJ.com

Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters

With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
followsouthjersey.com

NJDCA Offers Utility Assistance To NJ Households

SOUTH JERSESY — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) distributed more than $480 million to New Jersey residents seeking utility assistance in 2022. Approximately 288,626 households received funding through the DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources. The DCA also gave more than $404.6 million to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
R.A. Heim

Will you be receiving a $1,200 payment from the state?

The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
WASHINGTON STATE
governing.com

New Jersey Finally Passes Temporary Workers’ Protections Bill

(TNS) — The fourth time was the charm. The New Jersey state Senate on Thursday, Feb. 2, narrowly passed a revised version of a years-in-the-making proposal that would give sweeping new protections and rights to thousands of temporary workers in the state, after a months-long saga in which a final vote was delayed three times because it didn‘t have enough support.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration Donates $3.9 Million to Help Households Pay Utility Bills

The contribution to the Affordable Housing Alliance's PAGE program aims to provide relief to low and moderate-income families in the state. The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) has announced a contribution of $3.9 million to support low and moderate-income households in paying their utility bills. The contribution will be given to the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) for the Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program every year.
NorthcentralPA.com

Resuming Medicaid case checks confronts 3.6M in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — The federal government's pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don't know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy organizations who do outreach to the poor. That could mean people — parents of school-age children, for instance — find out they have no coverage when they go to fill a prescription...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
17K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy