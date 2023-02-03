ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's in: Healthy nutrition supplements that actually taste good

 5 days ago
Jessica and Scott have 21+ years of higher education under their belts and understand the physiologic importance of proper nutrition.

Photo provided by Derby Fit

After years of trying different nutrition supplements to support their active lifestyle, Jessica and Scott Morgan decided to develop their own brand of nutrition supplements. They left out unnecessary fillers, artificial sweeteners, and dyes — and Derby Fit was launched in 2022 .

Their first product,
Elite Recovery Protein , is a plant-based protein that helps increase natural energy , build muscle, decrease appetite, decrease inflammation, boost the immune system , and improve digestive health.

