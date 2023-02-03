10 best sales to shop this weekend at Samsung, Nike, UrbanStems and Disney+

Here are the best 10 sales to shop this weekend at Blue Nile, lululemon Like New, Nike and more. Nike/Blue Nile/lululemon Like New/Reviewed

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, so why not score the perfect gift at a lower price with the help of these weekend sales. We found some of the best prices on everything from meal kits and home essentials to jewelry and beauty. Keep scrolling for discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Samsung , HelloFresh , lululemon , Blue Nile and more.

► Disney+ deal: Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Disney+ for $6.99 a month today

► Samsung Galaxy S23: Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series tech when you pre-order today

If you're looking to get your Valentine's Day gift shopping done, here are the best sales that we recommend checking out this weekend.

1. Samsung

Pre-order the newest Samsung devices today and save now. Samsung/Reviewed

Upgrade your loved one's tech ahead of Valentine's Day and pre-order the newest Samsung Galaxy devices for less right now. From today through Thursday, February 16 , you can save on the hottest Samsung products with our exclusive pre-order deals that'll save you up to $1,000 with a qualified trade-in. Act fast and you can apply the deals towards the Samsung Galaxy Book3 , the Galaxy S23 and S23+ smartphones or the S23 Ultra .

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices

2. Disney+

Watch Disney classics and new Marvel movies with a Disney+ subscription. Disney World/Marvel/Reviewed

For a limited time, new users can snag a Disney+ subscription for just $6.99 a month for three months — which is a 13% discount from the list price of $7.99 a month. This subscription tier is called Disney+ Basic and while it comes with ads, it still has all your favorites from Pixar, new Marvel movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and so much more.

Sign up for Disney+

3. lululemon Like New

Head to lululemon Like New to try out the newest, sustainable program from one of our favorite brands. lululemon Like New/Reviewed

If you want to give the gift of comfort this Valentine's Day, look no further than lululemon Like New — the brand's new online resale shop. The new program is a way for shoppers to trade in gently used lululemon activewear and gear in exchange for lululemon credit. Plus, 100% of Like New's profits go towards lululemon’s sustainability initiatives, so shopping these deals will help the Earth and your wallet.

Shop lululemon Like New

4. HelloFresh

Sign up for HelloFresh and score free meals right now ahead of Valentine's Day 2023. HelloFresh/Reviewed

Thinking of cooking up a Valentine's Day dinner at home? Make it easier on yourself and get delicious recipes and ingredients delivered right to your door with HelloFresh . Right now, newcomers to HelloFresh can score 22 free meals over the course of eight weekly meal kit deliveries. If you follow the typical model of four meals per box for two people, you'll save $53.39 on your first box and save over $260 total with your free meals. Additionally, you'll get three surprise gifts and free shipping on your first delivery.

Sign up for HelloFresh

5. Best Buy

Save on out of this world VR deals at Best Buy. Best Buy/Meta/Reviewed

Best Buy always has tech savings galore, and ahead of Valentine's Day it's no different. Right now, you can save $400 on the Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset, as it's available at Best Buy for $1,099.99 rather than its typical $1,499.99 price tag. And if you can't get enough VR, shop this Meta Quest 2 bundle and get a headset, controllers and Resident Evil 4 all for $349.99.

Shop Best Buy deals

6. EveryPlate

Get meal kits right to your door with EveryPlate. EveryPlate/Reviewed

Need some inspiration for a home-cooked Valentine's Day meal? One of our favorite meal kit delivery services , EveryPlate, can get you ingredients and recipes shipped right to your door — and you can save up to $86 on the first box ordered. Sign up today and receive user-friendly instructions and all the ingredients for hearty meals delivered to your at budget-friendly prices.

Sign up for EveryPlate

7. Nike

Save up to 40% during Nike's incredible clearance sale. Nike/Reviewed

If you're thinking of scoring some athletic wear for your Valentine (or maybe for yourself), head to Nike and save up to 40% during their clearance sale. Get markdowns on thousands of Nike products including sneakers, sweaters, puffer jackets and so much more. Plus, Nike members can use coupon code LOVE20 to get an extra 20% off select styles.

Shop the Nike clearance sale

8. Bokksu

Get a taste for authentic Japanese food and snacks without leaving your house with Bokksu. Bokksu/Reviewed

Itching to travel far and wide in 2023 but can't quite swing the cost? With Bokksu , you can bring the taste and culture of Japan into your home with the brand's customizable snack boxes. There are multiple subscription options that can bring mochi ice cream and other delicious Japanese treats right to your door every month, and you can save $10 on your first purchase when you use our exclusive REVIEWED10 coupon code.

Sign up for Bokksu

9. UrbanStems

Save up to 30% on a lovely bouquet from UrbanStems. UrbanStems/Reviewed

With Valentine's Day 2023 coming up, it is the perfect time to pick out flowers to gift your loved ones. At UrbanStems , you can ship a beautiful bouquet overnight and save up to 30% on a wide array of flowers today. Additionally, take 15% off your next arrangement when you use code USASTEMS15 at checkout. With dozens of flowers to choose from, you can certainly find the right bouquet for your special person ahead of Valentine's Day.

Shop the UrbanStems Valentine's Day sale

10. Blue Nile

Get dazzling jewelry half-off ahead of Valentine's Day at Blue Nile. Blue Nile/Reviewed

Jewelry is a Valentine's Day staple, but that doesn't mean it has to break the bank. At Blue Nile , the online jewelry retailer, you can save up to 50% on rings, necklaces and more when you use coupon code VDAY23 . Among the sparkly sale items are the timeless 14K white gold V-Prong Pavé Diamond Anniversary Ring and the Fancy Shape Diamond Bar Necklace , comprised of seven sparkling emerald-cut and pear-cut diamonds.

Shop the Blue Nile Valentine's Day sale

More weekend sales to shop

