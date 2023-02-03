ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

More than 10,000 children's robes sold on Amazon, plus thousands of pajamas recalled for fire risk

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 10,000 children's robes , as well as thousands of children's pajamas and lounge pants for potential fire risk.

All of the 100% polyester children's robes were sold on Amazon.com between August 2020 through August 2022 and were recalled because the robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children, the agency said.

Also recalled for potential fire risk: more than 5,000 pairs of children’s cotton pajamas sold onlineand at various children’s boutiques, and about 1,960 children’s lounge pants sold online at children's product stories nationwide.

No injuries have been reported involving the recalled clothing, the agency said. Consumers should not let their children wear the clothing and can contact the maker or importer for a refund. In many cases, Amazon.com or the company is contacting shoppers who bought the robes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byr1h_0kbbDrvl00
Clothing company ChildLikeMe has recalled about 5,000 children’s robes for possible burn risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Consumer Product Safety Commission

What types of children's robes are being recalled for fire risk?

About 5,000 children’s robes imported by ChildLikeMe of Norton, Ohio , and sold only at Amazon.com from June 2021- August 2022 for $11-$17.

  • The robes were sold in sizes 5 to 12 years in blue, pink with brown polka dots and white with dinosaurs.
  • For a refund, consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com.
  • ChildLikeMe and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

About 3,000 children's robes imported by SGMWVB Brand and sold exclusively on Amazon.com from January 2022-June 2022 for $14-$17.

  • The robes were sold in sizes 2T through 10 years in blue, plaid, red rose, and in blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur patterns.
  • Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send SGMWVB a photo of the destroyed robe by email.
  • SGMWVB and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

About 2,000 children’s robes imported by BTPEIHTD of China sold on Amazon.com from August 2020 to June 2022 for $16-$25.

  • The robes were sold in sizes 3T through 14 Years in black, gray, rose, pink, white, blue, green and with dinosaur patterns.
  • For a refund, consumers should cut the garments in half and send BTPEIHTD a photo of the destroyed garment by email.
  • BTPEIHTD and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

About 350 children’s robes imported by Betusline Official Apparel of China and sold on Amazon.com from January 2022 to April 2022 for between $22-$28.

  • The robes were sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, and in up to 12 years.
  • For a refund, consumers can cut the garments in half and contact Betusline.
  • Amazon will contact purchasers through its messaging platform.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iSA5_0kbbDrvl00
Clothing maker Paper Cape has recalled about 5,720 children’s pajama sets for possible burn risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Consumer Product Safety Commission

What other children's sleepwear is being recalled?

About 5,720 pairs of children’s cotton pajamas from Paper Cape of San Francisco, California , sold online at www.papercape.com and at various children’s boutiques nationwide from November 2018 to November 2022 for $45-$58.

  • The two-piece, long-sleeved pajamas were sold in 17 prints and colors including navy, baby blue, red, pink blush, airplane print, pink dot and playground print.
  • The classic footless pajama sleepers were sold in 16 prints and colors including navy, baby blue, red, pink bows,watercolor floral, bunny print and playground print.
  • Both recalled styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 12 years.
  • For a refund, consumers can send a photo of the pajamas cut in half to the company. Paper Cape is contacting all known purchasers directly.

About 1,960 children’s lounge pants from Properly Tied of Oxford, Mississippi , advertised as “LD Aspen Loungepant, sold online at www.properlytied.com .

  • The pants were also sold at children's product stories nationwide including Sweet Threads, Britches and Bows, May May’s, The Carousel, Bundle of Joy, Dragonflies, Tugboat and the Bird, Lora Belle Baby, Peach Tree Kids, and Hannah B's from July 2020 to August 2022 for $19-$38.
  • The pants were sold in sizes 2T to YXL and in blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain and forest print patterns.
  • For a refund in the form of a Properly Tied store credit, consumers can fill out the recall form on the company web site .

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More than 10,000 children's robes sold on Amazon, plus thousands of pajamas recalled for fire risk

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

