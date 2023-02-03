ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Amazon beauty deals for Valentine's Day and get a $10 gift card when you spend $50

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Freshen up your self-care collection with these Amazon beauty products available for Valentine's Day. Braun/Revlon/Neutrogena/Conair/Amazon/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We're less than two weeks away from Valentine's Day and if you haven't done your gift shopping yet, we promise we won't tell. We can also tell the best present is one that can fit neatly in your partner's makeup bag. Fortunately, Amazon has a number of amazing beauty products at some of the best prices on the web and if you spend just enough this weekend, you can get a special little gift for yourself, too.

The online shopping giant is offering a $10 gift card free with select beauty purchases of $50 or more. Whether you or your partner needs some new foundation, a slick shade of lipstick or something to keep their face hydrated in the winter weather, Amazon has you covered. You'll have to shop fast though, as the deal ends tomorrow, February 4 .

You can freshen up your skin with the help of the Revlon ColorStay liquid foundation for normal and dry skin , now available for as low as $5.52. Typically listed from $13.69, this one-ounce bottle of face makeup comes in multiple shades and is at its lowest price in beige thanks to a 60% discount. Revlon says the ColorStay is formulated with SPF 20 and is oil-free, providing 24-hour hydration and a light feel on your skin.

If you need something for those intrusive hairs, there's the Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 women's shaver . Normally priced at $99.94, you can get this rechargeable accessory for 20% off at $79.99. Braun says the shaver removes four times more hair than waxing and is waterproof so you can get your business done in the shower.

Whatever you pick, you'll get that special $10 gift card to use for a future gift or something special for yourself. Shop fast though before the offer gets washed away.

Get a $10 Amazon gift card with a $50 beauty purchase

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Amazon beauty deals for Valentine's Day and get a $10 gift card when you spend $50

