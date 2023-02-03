Read full article on original website
Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared
A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
I spent $10,000 on my family's 5-night Disney Cruise. From a 614-square-foot suite with 2 bathrooms to on-call concierges, here's what it was like.
My family of four splurged on a concierge suite on aDisney Dream cruise. Here's what it came with and why it was mostly worth the price.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
All Magic Kingdom Guests Forced to Exit Park 6.5 Hours Early
Walt Disney World Resort Guests will be forced to vacate Magic Kingdom Park tonight — January 31, 2023 — almost seven hours earlier than usual. There’s always so much to do at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney destination near Orlando, Central Florida is a hive of all things Disney magic, and nostalgia, with just a little — OK, maybe a lot — of chaos. Guests visit from all over the world, staying in one of the multiple Disney Resort Hotels to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disney water parks, and Disney Springs, among other experiences.
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
msn.com
The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
