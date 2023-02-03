Walt Disney World Resort Guests will be forced to vacate Magic Kingdom Park tonight — January 31, 2023 — almost seven hours earlier than usual. There’s always so much to do at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney destination near Orlando, Central Florida is a hive of all things Disney magic, and nostalgia, with just a little — OK, maybe a lot — of chaos. Guests visit from all over the world, staying in one of the multiple Disney Resort Hotels to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disney water parks, and Disney Springs, among other experiences.

