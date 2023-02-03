ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

DEC seeks comment on draft tree cutting policy

By Harrison Gereau
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382epp_0kbbAhAg00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how they evaluate, and review work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until February 27.

“DEC is seeking public input on how best to evaluate proposed projects in the Forest Preserve,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The Adirondacks and Catskills are much-loved destinations for recreation and experience significant visitor use in some areas. DEC’s goal is to protect these natural resources, provide outdoor recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike, and ensure the Forest Preserve continues to be an asset to future generations. This new policy will serve as a guide for newly proposed projects and the evaluation of their site-specific impacts to the environment and character of the Forest Preserve.”

DEC drafted the policy with the Trail Stewardship Working Group’s input and in collaboration with partners at the Adirondack Park Agency (APA). The Trail Stewardship Working Group includes members from local government, environmental groups, recreation groups, trail builders, and APA staff.

New York State Comptroller DiNapoli responds to upcoming toll increases

After the public comment period closes, DEC will review the comments and make necessary changes before approving and adopting the policy. Once adopted, the policy will establish administrative procedures for assessing the impacts of construction and maintenance activities within the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Comments can be submitted by email to ForestPreserve@dec.ny.gov or snail mail to Peter Frank, NYS DEC – Division of Lands and Forests, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4254. A copy of the draft policy is available below.

New York’s mobile sports betting, year-in-review workplanpolicy Download Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Lawmakers discuss possible mandatory training for judges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul wants judges to have more clarity and has proposed removing the least restrictive means standard when it comes to Bail Reform. During Tuesday’s Joint Legislative Budget Hearing on Public Protection, the Office of Court Administration was asked by Senator Jamaal Bailey about how quickly judges were made aware of changes to […]
WETM 18 News

Push for universal child care in NY

On Tuesday at the Capitol, advocates and lawmakers said the child care infrastructure is in crisis with many parents struggling to access affordable and quality care. That’s why they're pushing for the Children and Families Reinvestment Act.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Judge rules Pennsylvania does not equitably fund public education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that Pennsylvania does not adequately or equitably fund public education. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. Under Pennsylvania’s current system, the court […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Vermont to be first state to ban CFL lightbulb sales

As of February 17, Vermont will become the first state to ban the sale of compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs. According to Eart911, CFLs use 75% less energy than traditional light bulbs and can last up to six times longer. However, they contain roughly 4 milligrams of mercury per bulb on average.
VERMONT STATE
WETM 18 News

Hochul proposes changes to bail reform in 2024 budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul has proposed bail reform changes in the 2024 state budget. The intent of bail reform was to ensure that a person would not be placed in pretrial detention simply because they couldn’t afford bail. In Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal, she wants to invest $15.7 million dollars of state funding into […]
WETM 18 News

How to save on your grocery bill, according to NYS

NEW YORK (WETM) – New Yorkers are still feeling the pinch on their wallets when they go to the grocery store as inflation runs rampant down the aisles. The NYS Division of Consumer Protection has issued a list of tips on how to save at the grocery store as part of a series of alerts […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.
WETM 18 News

Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy