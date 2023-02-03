ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Kopp discuss win over Rutgers

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 66-60 win over Rutgers on Tuesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. IU players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp joined Woodson for the post-game media session. Indiana (17-7, 8-5) will next travel to Michigan for a Saturday evening contest.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Miller Kopp gives IU a needed spark against Rutgers

Miller Kopp has looked like a different player when facing Rutgers this season. Kopp had his biggest individual game of the season, with five 3-pointers and 21 points, when Indiana fell to the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway. He was IU’s best source of offense that game, in an overall rough outing for the Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men ascend AP top-25 after win over Purdue, women achieve highest ranking ever

A weekend sweep of Purdue served the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams well. The IU men moved up three spots to No. 18 after a 1-1 week that included a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU’s eighth all-time win over the No. 1 ranked team. Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 for all but three weeks during this season. They started the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday

Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

No. 4 IU women’s basketball shuts down Purdue for 10th straight win

Indiana women’s basketball picked up its 10th consecutive victory Sunday, rolling to a 69-46 win over in-state rival Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Indiana (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) pulled away by turning things up a notch defensively in the third quarter. The Hoosiers held Purdue (15-7, 6-6) to just two points in the entire period — the Boilermakers’ lowest-scoring quarter all year. Purdue shot 1 for 17 in the quarter with seven turnovers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State flattens no. 22 Indiana, stays undefeated

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall. 125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June

If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN

