Fox11online.com
Inmate pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
Fox11online.com
Menasha man arrested after threatening to set residence on fire
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance. When officers...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh school officials credit training for discovery of gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. "Fortunately, our training with our students and our staff is 'if you see something, say something,'" said Bryan Davis, superintendent of Oshkosh schools. "So, that training paid itself off big yesterday."
Fox11online.com
String of vehicle thefts launches investigation in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff's Office. Police say the stolen vehicles were...
Fox11online.com
Wrightstown teenager's family raises funds for funeral costs
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- The family of a Wrightstown teenager is raising funds for her funeral, after the 17-year-old was found dead last week. After law enforcement searched for Daniela Velazquez for several days, she was found on Jan. 31, with sheriff's officials saying she likely died of hypothermia. Her family's...
Fox11online.com
'Person of interest' identified in Appleton homicide
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Police have identified a "person of interest" in an Appleton homicide case. Police are looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. He later died at the hospital.
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi
A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
Fox11online.com
Brown County deputies to bring double murder suspect back to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. will send deputies to Arkansas to retrieve murder suspect Richard Sotka, but a timeline for his return has not been finalized. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Jan. 29 at a home on Green Bay’s...
Fox11online.com
Alcohol appears to be factor in deadly Waushara County crash
MARION (WLUK) -- Alcohol appears to be a factor in a deadly Waushara County crash. It happened on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the town of Marion just after midnight on Sunday. First responders attempted life-saving measures for the driver of a car but succumbed to their injuries...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh school to have increased security after student allegedly brings gun to school
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There will be increased police presence at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh Tuesday, after a student allegedly brought a gun to school Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says a school resource officer was advised on Monday that a student had brought a gun to school. At the time of the incident being reported, the student was no longer at the school. Staff still immediately responded and contacted the police.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
Fox11online.com
Family tradition lives on through sturgeon decoys
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Neenah man is working to keep a family tradition alive ahead of the Sturgeon spearing season. Josh Preissner makes custom, handmade sturgeon decoys. His face lights up when he sees his kids hold up their own sturgeon decoys. His once-solo hobby has grown into something...
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
Fox11online.com
11 rescued from ice floe in southern Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from an ice floe that broke away from Door County's shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on the ice shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
Fox11online.com
One person rescued from Fond du Lac house fire
FOND DU LAC (WLUK)-- Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Once firefighters arrived- there was flames coming through the roof. Firefighters searched the house...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tessie A. Wells, 30, Manitowoc, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl on 1/1/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for six and a half (6.5) years. Two and a half (2.5) years initial confinement followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 149 days sentence credit.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
Fox11online.com
Kitchen fire displaces Seymour family with infant, causes 'major' damage
TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- A family of four is without a home after a fire near Seymour Monday. The Seymour Rural Fire Department was called to a home on State Highway 55 just before 11 a.m. Monday for a kitchen fire. The incident shut down a stretch of Highway...
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
