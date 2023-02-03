Tessie A. Wells, 30, Manitowoc, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl on 1/1/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for six and a half (6.5) years. Two and a half (2.5) years initial confinement followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 149 days sentence credit.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO