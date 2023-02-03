ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police make arrest in Longhorn Steakhouse robbery

According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to 6201 Airport Boulevard in response to a report of a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the location armed with a firearm and demanded money from the...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Perdido AL 19-year-old killed in train crash in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a train crash Sunday evening in Atmore. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue. Atmore Police say a vehicle was struck by a train. "Officers discovered...
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Literary Festival set for March 11 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aspiring and accomplished writers and readers of all genres are welcome at the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival Write Now! This year’s festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government Street) on Saturday, March 11 in historic downtown Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station

According to the Prichard Police Department, a woman was shot at a Chevron station Tuesday night. A large Police Presence was spotted at the corner of Wolf ridge and St Stephen's Roads in Prichard. The unnamed victim was taken from the scene to the hospital; the extent of her injuries...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Rain and thunder increase late tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are mild for two days as wet weather arrives. When the wet weather exits on Friday, colder air returns quickly. From mostly cloudy skies, only a third of the area may get wet Wednesday afternoon. That jumps to two thirds of the area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Thunderstorms mix in, and a few could be strong, and possibly severe late Wednesday night. Rain on Thursday tapers but does not end, so plan for a wet Thursday evening. Friday will be similar, in that we will start with rain. It will taper in the afternoon but may not totally exit until late evening. We'll be dry after that, through the weekend.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

"I think it's a story beyond just Mobile" Amtrak gets ready to make a comeback

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amtrak is coming back to Mobile. It's the talk of the town right now and soon, people will see Amtrak coming in and out of Mobile twice a day. "You hear a lot of people talking about it on social media that I have the opportunity to go to New Orleans and vice versa," Mobile City Councilmember Cory Penn said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Catalytic converter thieves target Daphne apartment complex

Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — Thieves ransacked the East Bay Apartments in Daphne last night, and they got away with a valuable commodity. The thieves got under cars, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters. A key sign that your catalytic converter may have been stolen is if your car is making a very loud rattling noise.
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Mobile Police seek missing 13-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department reports detectives are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation. The Mobile Police Department requests assistance from the public in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. She was...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Report: Brakes failure did not cause Semmes fire truck crash

Semmes, Ala. (WPMI) — Last month after a 24-year-old Semmes ladder truck crashed on Schillenger Road during stormy weather, sources at the Semmes Fire-Rescue Department told NBC 15 News the brakes failed as a Lieutenant drove the truck down a hill into a curve, and they shared an internal email that previously warned about the condition of the brakes. Concerned with what he heard in our reporting, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook hired Redding Crash Reconstruction to investigate the brakes, at a cost of $2,500, and is now sharing results with us.
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

Crichton shooting victim's mother speaks out

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department shots rang out off of Burden and Cotton Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one man to the hospital. Shernita Mauldin says her 27-year-old son Howard Anderson was the victim, and the shooter was his childhood friend. "I...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Potential legal problems for Mobile, First 48 after not guilty verdict

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County man who was featured on the First 48 a year before his murder trial has been found not guilty, and his attorneys say there will likely be a lawsuit over how he was portrayed in the program. The show follows Mobile Police homicide detectives in the first 48 hours of murder investigations and gives viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes. Robert Abrams was featured in Episode 11, Season 22, which has been pulled off A&E's website. It aired last January and shows detectives arresting Abrams for murder after he shot Manchella Allen at the Cookies n Cream strip club in Theodore. Abrams missed the show because he was locked up in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Water drowning in debt, customers fed up with no-show board members

Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board is drowning in debt. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is at risk of defaulting on its debt. Monday a special board meeting was called...every seat in the house was full, except for the seats of the board chairman and two other board members. That means the meeting couldn't begin.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

MONEY LEAK! Prichard Water in default on $55M bond

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is in default on the debt service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The water board did not pay for the months of December of last year or January of this year. John Johnson a Prichard Water Board member is looking for answers.
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy