Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
Mobile Police make arrest in Longhorn Steakhouse robbery
According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to 6201 Airport Boulevard in response to a report of a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the location armed with a firearm and demanded money from the...
Perdido AL 19-year-old killed in train crash in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a train crash Sunday evening in Atmore. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue. Atmore Police say a vehicle was struck by a train. "Officers discovered...
Fairhope couple gets new home thanks to Panini Pete's PR Foundation
Fairhope, Ala. (WPMI) — A life changing event Monday for a Fairhope couple; Johnny and Crystal Stewart received the keys to their new home. The couple lived on property in a house that was in such bad shape it had to be demolished. But thanks to Panini Pete and...
Mobile Literary Festival set for March 11 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aspiring and accomplished writers and readers of all genres are welcome at the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival Write Now! This year’s festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government Street) on Saturday, March 11 in historic downtown Mobile, Alabama.
Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station
According to the Prichard Police Department, a woman was shot at a Chevron station Tuesday night. A large Police Presence was spotted at the corner of Wolf ridge and St Stephen's Roads in Prichard. The unnamed victim was taken from the scene to the hospital; the extent of her injuries...
Rain and thunder increase late tomorrow
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are mild for two days as wet weather arrives. When the wet weather exits on Friday, colder air returns quickly. From mostly cloudy skies, only a third of the area may get wet Wednesday afternoon. That jumps to two thirds of the area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Thunderstorms mix in, and a few could be strong, and possibly severe late Wednesday night. Rain on Thursday tapers but does not end, so plan for a wet Thursday evening. Friday will be similar, in that we will start with rain. It will taper in the afternoon but may not totally exit until late evening. We'll be dry after that, through the weekend.
"I think it's a story beyond just Mobile" Amtrak gets ready to make a comeback
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amtrak is coming back to Mobile. It's the talk of the town right now and soon, people will see Amtrak coming in and out of Mobile twice a day. "You hear a lot of people talking about it on social media that I have the opportunity to go to New Orleans and vice versa," Mobile City Councilmember Cory Penn said.
Catalytic converter thieves target Daphne apartment complex
Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — Thieves ransacked the East Bay Apartments in Daphne last night, and they got away with a valuable commodity. The thieves got under cars, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters. A key sign that your catalytic converter may have been stolen is if your car is making a very loud rattling noise.
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Mobile Police seek missing 13-year-old girl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department reports detectives are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation. The Mobile Police Department requests assistance from the public in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. She was...
Report: Brakes failure did not cause Semmes fire truck crash
Semmes, Ala. (WPMI) — Last month after a 24-year-old Semmes ladder truck crashed on Schillenger Road during stormy weather, sources at the Semmes Fire-Rescue Department told NBC 15 News the brakes failed as a Lieutenant drove the truck down a hill into a curve, and they shared an internal email that previously warned about the condition of the brakes. Concerned with what he heard in our reporting, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook hired Redding Crash Reconstruction to investigate the brakes, at a cost of $2,500, and is now sharing results with us.
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
Crichton shooting victim's mother speaks out
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department shots rang out off of Burden and Cotton Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one man to the hospital. Shernita Mauldin says her 27-year-old son Howard Anderson was the victim, and the shooter was his childhood friend. "I...
Potential legal problems for Mobile, First 48 after not guilty verdict
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County man who was featured on the First 48 a year before his murder trial has been found not guilty, and his attorneys say there will likely be a lawsuit over how he was portrayed in the program. The show follows Mobile Police homicide detectives in the first 48 hours of murder investigations and gives viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes. Robert Abrams was featured in Episode 11, Season 22, which has been pulled off A&E's website. It aired last January and shows detectives arresting Abrams for murder after he shot Manchella Allen at the Cookies n Cream strip club in Theodore. Abrams missed the show because he was locked up in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial.
Prichard Water drowning in debt, customers fed up with no-show board members
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board is drowning in debt. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is at risk of defaulting on its debt. Monday a special board meeting was called...every seat in the house was full, except for the seats of the board chairman and two other board members. That means the meeting couldn't begin.
MONEY LEAK! Prichard Water in default on $55M bond
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is in default on the debt service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The water board did not pay for the months of December of last year or January of this year. John Johnson a Prichard Water Board member is looking for answers.
