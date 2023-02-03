MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are mild for two days as wet weather arrives. When the wet weather exits on Friday, colder air returns quickly. From mostly cloudy skies, only a third of the area may get wet Wednesday afternoon. That jumps to two thirds of the area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Thunderstorms mix in, and a few could be strong, and possibly severe late Wednesday night. Rain on Thursday tapers but does not end, so plan for a wet Thursday evening. Friday will be similar, in that we will start with rain. It will taper in the afternoon but may not totally exit until late evening. We'll be dry after that, through the weekend.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO