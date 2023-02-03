In response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts, Mankato police have launched a program to help deter the crime. The program is implemented through the Minnesota Department of Commerce. To participate, owners register their vehicles at any time at the Mankato Department of Public Safety Center. Once the owner is registered, they’ll recieve a packet that includes an identification label with a unique code, instructions, and materials to install the label.

MANKATO, MN ・ 54 MINUTES AGO