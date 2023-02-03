Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in crash near Green Isle
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
Southern Minnesota News
Man hospitalized after crash between Janesville & Eagle Lake
A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash between Janesville and Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Lexus RX was leaving a private residence when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes at 626th Ave, in Le Ray Township.
Southern Minnesota News
New Ulm woman injured in Highway 68 crash near Courtland
A New Ulm woman was injured yesterday evening in a crash on Highway 68 at the Courtland cutoff road. The state patrol says an eastbound SUV and a westbound car collided at the intersection of the county road just after 5 p.m.. Roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to a patrol crash report.
Southern Minnesota News
Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer
A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning. Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Southern Minnesota News
City of Mankato reminding residents to stay off stormwater ponds
City officials are reminding Mankato residents to stay off stormwater ponds for safety reasons. The ponds are designed specifically to catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before the water goes into the river. The city says water continuously flows in and out of the pond...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato Public Safety launches program to deter theft of catalytic converters
In response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts, Mankato police have launched a program to help deter the crime. The program is implemented through the Minnesota Department of Commerce. To participate, owners register their vehicles at any time at the Mankato Department of Public Safety Center. Once the owner is registered, they’ll recieve a packet that includes an identification label with a unique code, instructions, and materials to install the label.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
Southern Minnesota News
100 Years of Lincoln: Public invited to tour Lincoln Community Center
Starting Wednesday, the Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center to celebrate 100 years of Lincoln. The free, self-guided tours of the former school will be held the second Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 4...
Southern Minnesota News
Felony stalking, threats charges filed against New Ulm man
A New Ulm man who allegedly threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed and threatened his victim is facing felony charges. Carlin Lyle Oscarson, 40, was charged Friday with felony counts of stalking and threats of violence in Brown County Court. He’s also charged with nine counts of harassment and two counts of obscene and harassing phone calls.
Southern Minnesota News
Bestselling Author Allen Eskens at the Blue Earth County Library this weekend
Bestselling author Allen Eskens will be at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato this weekend. Eskens will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing compelling, thought-provoking novels with a strong emotional core. His presentation will be Saturday, February 11 at 10:30...
Southern Minnesota News
Visit Mankato announces new director
Visit Mankato has announced Ashlee White as its new Director. White joins Visit Mankato with more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience in travel, hospitality, music & entertainment, healthcare, and more. She has previously worked with tourism boards in Israel, Tuscson, Wales, South Walton, and Los Cabos.
Southern Minnesota News
Greater Mankato Area United Way forms suicide prevention committee
Greater Mankato Area United Way has formed a committee dedicated to suicide prevention. The committee includes community leaders, healthcare providers, and concerned citizens, most of who have a personal connection to suicide. The committee plans to collaborate to bring additional suicide-prevention initiatives and mental health education to Greater Mankato. Committee...
