mysaline.com
Rain chances Wednesday then sunny through Sunday
A storm system is already overspreading the state, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Precipitation will continue to expand through the night and continue into Wednesday. Scroll down for the 7-day forecast. Severe weather is expected to continue to stay on...
See Animals currently available for adoption in Saline County
The following are animals currently up for adoption in the Saline County area. For adoption info on any of these adorable faces, click either the DOG or CAT link and look for the name. Gracey. Shepherd (Unknown Type) Female, 1 yr 6 mos. Benton, AR. Leonard. American Pit Bull Terrier.
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas February 8th
On February 6th, 2023 FRANKIE N. CHANDLER of Benton, Arkansas left this earthly world to be with her Lord and savior at the age of 79 after a long and courageous fight with ALZTHEIMERS and a brief battle with cancer. Today, she dances with angels. “Though she be but little,...
Drugs, Probation Violation, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02082023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Alexander man flees PD, found with phone app; Arrested with drug & weapon charges
An Alexander man was arrested on substance and weapon charges after fleeing police recently. The Alexander Police Department provided a statement detailing the events of the incident:. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Alexander K9 Officer Lavrinc saw a vehicle traveling south on Highway 111. The officer noted the lights were...
