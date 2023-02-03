ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Rain chances Wednesday then sunny through Sunday

A storm system is already overspreading the state, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Precipitation will continue to expand through the night and continue into Wednesday. Scroll down for the 7-day forecast. Severe weather is expected to continue to stay on...
See Animals currently available for adoption in Saline County

The following are animals currently up for adoption in the Saline County area. For adoption info on any of these adorable faces, click either the DOG or CAT link and look for the name. Gracey. Shepherd (Unknown Type) Female, 1 yr 6 mos. Benton, AR. Leonard. American Pit Bull Terrier.
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas February 8th

On February 6th, 2023 FRANKIE N. CHANDLER of Benton, Arkansas left this earthly world to be with her Lord and savior at the age of 79 after a long and courageous fight with ALZTHEIMERS and a brief battle with cancer. Today, she dances with angels. “Though she be but little,...
