Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
A WARNING If You’re Heading to Disney Springs Today
We often stress the importance of being flexible on your Disney World trip — and for good reason. No two days are alike, and since things are changing all the time — it’s important to stay up to date on the latest information. That’s where we come in, and we’ve got a word of warning if you plan on heading to Disney Springs today!
Traveling to Magic Kingdom Is About to Get HARDER
One of the best things about splurging for one of the resorts along the Monorail line is their proximity to Magic Kingdom. Not only can you get to the park quickly, but usually you have a variety of transportation options that leaves you split for choice! Unfortunately, one of the most convenient options will be going away for a while.
Why You Might See SMOKE and FIRE Near the Orlando Airport This Week
If you see smoke and FIRE (yes, actual FIRE) at the Orlando International Airport, don’t panic!. We’ve shared all kinds of updates about the airport recently, including how one change could make your next trip less stressful, 2 new things that could be arriving there in the future, and new non-stop routes that have been added there. But now we’ve got another important update!
As If We Needed ANOTHER Reason to Visit Beaches & Cream in Disney World…
Calling all Valentine’s Day fans — we’ve got another treat for you!. There are TONS of new treats all around the parks that are being released for the upcoming holiday, and we’re on a mission to try a BUNCH. We headed over to Beaches and Cream Soda Shop to grab their newest milkshake for the season!
How Will Disney World HIDE EPCOT’s ‘Moana’ Attraction? We Know the Answer
Who’s ready to check in on one of Disney World’s BIGGEST projects?!. We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely ready to walk through the middle of EPCOT again! The park has been covered in construction walls for the past few years while it undergoes a major transformation, but now we’re seeing some big progress with the projects. Let’s take a look at Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana!
Why April 2nd Is Such a Big Deal in Disney World
April is a month full of change in Disney World. TRON Lightcycle / Run is opening, the 50th Anniversary celebrations will have just finished, and Rodeo Roundup BBQ will be welcoming diners. In addition to this, we are saying goodbye to two nighttime spectaculars. But, the replacements might just be...
Were Disney’s NEW Minnie Ears Inspired by DOLE Whip? 🤔
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The color yellow reminds us of so many wonderful things: Belle’s dress, Main Street umbrellas, Mickey and Minnie’s shoes, and sunshine on a day in the parks!
Major CHANGE Comes to Magic Kingdom Stores
Let’s be honest — sometimes it’s really hard to keep track of everything going on in Disney World, but that’s what we’re here for!. Sometimes major rides close unexpectedly, or travel can get harder all of the sudden, which are two of the things we found happening recently in Magic Kingdom. But now there’s something else you need to know — two merchandise spots are changing in a big way.
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Delicious Snacks and a STRONG Cocktail
It’s been quite the week for Disney news. We learned that DAILY housekeeping is coming back to Disney World resorts, got a look at the newly remodeled rooms coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and watched as Encanto won three Grammys! But today, we’re headed to Animal Kingdom to show you everything new that happened this week. Let’s take a look.
President Biden Comments on “Junk” Hotel Fees, and His Plan Could Impact Disney
Going to Disney World has only become more expensive over the years, and chances are that won’t be changing anytime soon. Between park tickets, food, and accommodations — the costs can add up quickly. The last thing guests need are hidden fees tacked onto an already inflated price. But, in some cases, that’s exactly what “resort fees” are — and President Biden wants to stop it.
If You’re Expecting Intense Travel Crowds To Go Away, Don’t
Throughout the peak part of the pandemic, travel was more heavily restricted and many folks remained home instead of taking their annual trips. But that has since changed. As restrictions began to loosen, all of that pent-up travel demand led to HUGE demands for vacations and the things that come with them (rental cars, etc.). Disney has seen some pent-up demand for its parks. But now that travel restrictions have been loosened for quite some time, is that demand going away? Will some of those longer lines at the airport be getting shorter soon? The news is not necessarily what you might want to hear.
DFB Video: BIG Disney World News You Missed
Disney World WILL NOT CHILL lately. There have been SO many big announcements and changes in the past couple of months — and it’s hard to keep track of them all!. But we’re rounding up every major Disney World news drop for you today, here on DFB Guide.
You Can Get NEW Disney Mugs Online NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you love LOVE, especially Disney couples love, you’re going to want to see this new Disney merchandise!. Disney just released new mugs that might be the perfect...
Disney Board Member Salaries Revealed — And They’re Well Over 6 Figures👀
Disney is one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world. There is constant analysis and commentary on the company’s finances, strategic decisions, leadership, and the content it produces. The Walt Disney Company is run by a Board of Directors elected by shareholders. These board members often have...
A Word of WARNING If You Plan to Travel This Summer
If you travel (and if you travel to Disney World), you probably fly to get to where you’re going. Of course, flying brings with it some challenges, particularly the chance of a flight getting delayed or canceled. The biggest challenge, though, is paying for that airfare. Although you can occasionally score some good deals and discounts, there are still two times in 2023 when it’s probably going to be MORE expensive to fly.
The ULTIMATE Guide To Disney Mugs!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. They’re the perfect gifts, perfect pencil holders, perfect desk decor, and perfect vessel for your morning cup of coffee! You can always use just one more mug. Okay,...
One Airline Is Offering UNLIMITED Flights for $399
We know we are! There are plenty of awesome vacation options to check out this year, whether you’re planning on visiting Disneyland Resort to celebrate new offerings there, taking a cruise, or even flying across the world to explore new places. And if your travel includes some visits to the airport, we’ve got a flight DEAL you might be interested in!
The FREE Way To Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary from Home
Disney is celebrating its 100 year anniversary of the company and now you can celebrate from home!. We have already seen the rollout of the Disney100 merchandise in the Disney Parks and online, but here is something completely FREE for you to celebrate with! Disney has rolled out 5 new wallpapers for your phone or video call background.
There’s No Other Landmark In Pennsylvania Quite Like These 300-Million-Year-Old Rock Formations
A bucket list allows us the unique opportunity to really think about those things we want to do, see, and accomplish. Even if we don’t write it all down, we all probably have those bucket list-worthy destinations in our thoughts, things we really want to see or do. Consider adding these rock formations in Pennsylvania. Dating back millions of years, they are just one of Pennsylvania’s natural wonders.
Target Has NEW Disney Merchandise!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The first set of dolls from this collection was released in stores in the fall of 2021, but now there’s a new set of dolls to add to your shelves. The Disney ily 4ever Fashion Dolls were released online earlier this year, and now you can grab them at Target!
