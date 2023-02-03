Throughout the peak part of the pandemic, travel was more heavily restricted and many folks remained home instead of taking their annual trips. But that has since changed. As restrictions began to loosen, all of that pent-up travel demand led to HUGE demands for vacations and the things that come with them (rental cars, etc.). Disney has seen some pent-up demand for its parks. But now that travel restrictions have been loosened for quite some time, is that demand going away? Will some of those longer lines at the airport be getting shorter soon? The news is not necessarily what you might want to hear.

2 DAYS AGO