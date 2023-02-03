Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
OBITUARY: Margie Berry
Margie Berry, age 82 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She had lived in La Vergne and was born in Ackerman, MS. Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her son, Morris “Ed” Berry, Jr, her parents, Leon Hayes Berryhill, Octavia Prewitt Berryhill; her brothers, James, Kenneth and Russell Berryhill.
OBITUARY: William ‘Alan’ Hall
William “Alan” Hall, age 64 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com. For more...
OBITUARY: Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony
Mrs. Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born in Lynchburg, TN to the late Horace and Birdie Simpson Hasty. Mrs. Anthony worked as an administrative assistant for Tennessee Wholesale Drugs for a number of years. She was a...
OBITUARY: Clyde Bowman
Clyde Bowman, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. Clyde proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, James Veston Bowman and Jessie Beulah...
OBITUARY: Jonathan Wilt
Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith. Survivors...
OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat
Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County. Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat...
OBITUARY: Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland
Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland, age 98, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at NHC Murfreesboro. Geraldine was born December 28, 1924, in Sandy, TN, to Estell Claude and Minerva Asberene Kennedy Overstreet. She was one of 14 children – altogether, 7 sisters and 7 brothers. She...
OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing
Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles. Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and...
OBITUARY: Barbara Murphy Earp
Barbara Murphy Earp passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Princeton, WV and a resident of Rutherford County. Barbara was a member of Mission Point Community Church and retired from the State of Tennessee as Vital Records Clerk with...
OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad
Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
OBITUARY: Ernest ‘Ernie’ William Brothers Jr.
Ernest “Ernie” William Brothers, Jr. age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023, at the Tennessee Veteran’s Home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born on July 19, 1937, in Christiana, TN to the late Ernest W. Brothers, Sr., and Inez Williams Brothers. He...
OBITUARY: Gail Dean ‘Tee’ Gorline
Gail Dean “Tee” Gorline, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1945 in Highland, IL and was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School in Greenville, IL. Tee served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War....
OBITUARY: Stephen Ray Collier
A man of many talents, a mama’s boy at heart, a friend to all and loved by many, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Stephen Ray Collier, 39, of Smyrna, Tennessee. As a young child, Stephen loved to play baseball, work in...
OBITUARY: Mary Catherine Duvall
On the morning of, January 28, 2023, Mary Catherine Duvall (32) of Murfreesboro, TN, died in her home surrounded by her family. Mary Catherine was born December 4, 1990, in Nashville, TN, and has lived most of her life in Murfreesboro, TN. She graduated from Siegel High School in 2009,...
OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff
Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
United Way In Need of Items for Community Baby Shower
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on February 17th at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part...
6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023
Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
The Center for the Arts Names Main Stage Director & Director of Finance
The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role. You may have seen Jake as an actor in productions here at the Center. Jake has professionally worked in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community theatre and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area,” shares Regina Ward, Executive Director.
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. PlaceScore / UpdateDate. 400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022.
Murfreesboro, TN
